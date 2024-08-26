Holiday Inn Club Vacations Earns J.D. Power Customer Service Certification for Third Consecutive Year

Recognition from Global Leader Displays Company's Commitment

to Customer Service Excellence

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated (HICV), an international vacation ownership company, today announced that it has been recognized by J.D. Power – for the third consecutive year – for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" with live phone interactions by its Owner Support team in 2024.

Three years ago, HICV became the first company in the vacation ownership industry to achieve this certification. In 2024, the company remains the only organization in the industry to earn this certification.

A global leader in customer insights, J.D. Power uses a series of national benchmarks to measure excellence in customer service with its customer service certification program. The program's best practices and benchmarks are updated annually to account for changing consumer preferences and built through comprehensive research spanning across multiple industries. The certification process also includes a satisfaction survey with recently serviced customers in the specific channel being certified.

"Earning a J.D. Power certification for the third year in a row means so much more than receiving it the previous two years. Three consecutive years demonstrates an important trend that I have advocated for since joining the organization: Holiday Inn Club Vacations is committed to making customer obsession an integral part of its culture," said John Staten, President and Chief Executive Officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "The consumers who interact with our brand are constantly evolving, so meeting those needs requires a team that is not only following standardized best practices, but also remains agile to fit changing needs. No two years of the certification process have been the same, and each year, our team continues to rise to the occasion to earn this certification."

With "customer obsession" as one of its key growth pillars, HICV has an unwavering commitment to placing the customer at the center of all its operations. Since 2021, over one million pieces of feedback have been captured, across all areas of the business. In addition to Owner Support, who earned the J.D. Power certification for the third time, there are several examples of high guest satisfaction scores across various teams:

Account Financial Services has an average rating of 8.21 out of 10 for overall satisfaction.

At the Sales Centers, guests who join the Club while on a tour provided an average Guest Love score of 89.54%.

At the resorts, 83% of survey comments about interacting with team members are positive.

Scores listed above are from Holiday Inn Club Vacations survey results.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations offers a vast network of resorts across top travel destinations in the U.S. and the Mexican Caribbean. For more information on Holiday Inn Club Vacations, along with its resorts and latest offerings, visit holidayinnclub.com.

J.D. Power 2024 Certified Customer Service ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an evaluation and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/ccc.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing resorts across the United States and the Mexican Caribbean, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate, and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson debuted the company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort, next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States, and into the Mexican Caribbean, with the company's international expansion in May 2023. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

Media Contact:

Linda Beltran, Holiday Inn Club Vacations

407.395.6340

[email protected]

SOURCE Holiday Inn Club Vacations