Holiday Inn Club Vacations Recognized as a Kincentric Best Employer 2023

News provided by

Holiday Inn Club Vacations

05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a vacation ownership company, today announced it has been named "Best Employer, United States," as part of Kincentric's robust assessment that measures and identifies organizations who have transformed their people practices to drive better business results.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations (HICV) consistently enhances team member experiences through pioneering talent practices that adapt to the changing demands of its workforce. HICV has demonstrated exceptional performance in the key dimensions evaluated by the Kincentric Best Employers assessment, with a notable emphasis on customer focus, ranking highest among these dimensions. Team members demonstrated a profound comprehension of how their roles contribute to the customer experience, underscoring HICV's steadfast dedication to customer obsession.

Additionally, HICV stands out in fostering diversity and inclusion, creating a workplace where team members feel free to be themselves, emphasizing the company's commitment to equality and providing opportunities for success across all backgrounds. These accomplishments persist despite global challenges, showcasing HICV's resilience and dedication to cultivating a thriving workplace culture.

"We are humbled to have been recognized as a Kincentric Best Employer," said John Staten, President and Chief Executive Officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace culture that values innovation, diversity, and the well-being of our team members. At HICV, we believe that our greatest asset is our talented and dedicated team, and this recognition reaffirms our efforts to create an environment where every team member can thrive. We are grateful to Kincentric for this recognition, and we remain committed to continuously amplifying our company values of Caring, Courage, and Creativity in everything we do."

"Kincentric Best Employers identifies organizations that demonstrate excellence in the workplace, by creating differentiated employee experiences and agile, inclusive cultures that lead to stronger, more sustainable business results," said Amy Vinh Mumma, Global Culture and Engagement Practice Leader for Kincentric. "Extraordinary organizations like Holiday Inn Club Vacations stand above the rest because they accelerate outcomes through high employee engagement, profound organizational agility, engaging leadership, and talent focus. We congratulate Holiday Inn Club Vacations on achieving this recognition."

With over 50 years of employee research and decades of experience and specialist expertise in culture and engagement, leadership assessment and development, HR and talent advisory, and diversity, equity, and inclusion, Kincentric partners with organizations to improve their health from the inside, transform at scale and achieve Best Employer levels of performance.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated 
Encompassing resorts across the United States and the Mexican Caribbean, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson debuted the company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort, next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States, and into the Mexican Caribbean, with the company's international expansion in May 2023. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience. 

About Kincentric
Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart company, helps organizations unlock the power of people and teams to ignite change and drive better business results. With decades of experience and specialist expertise in areas such as culture, employee engagement, leadership assessment and development, HR and talent advisory, and diversity, equity and inclusion, we use data-driven insights to architect solutions that add value, enhance agility and increase organizational effectiveness. For more information, visit kincentric.com.

Media Contact:
Linda Beltran, Holiday Inn Club Vacations
407.395.6340
[email protected] 

SOURCE Holiday Inn Club Vacations

Also from this source

Orange Lake Resort Opens Toptracer Range at The Legends

Orange Lake Resort Opens Toptracer Range at The Legends

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, an international vacation ownership company, today announced that Toptracer Range is now open at Orange Lake ...
Grand Residences by Royal Resorts Recognized with Condé Nast Traveler's 2023 Readers' Choice Award, Ranked #7 in Resorts, Eastern Mexico

Grand Residences by Royal Resorts Recognized with Condé Nast Traveler's 2023 Readers' Choice Award, Ranked #7 in Resorts, Eastern Mexico

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, an international vacation ownership company, today announced that Grand Residences by Royal Resorts (Grand...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.