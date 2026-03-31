Holiday Inn Express & Suites Johnstown Wins Prestigious IHG Torchbearer Award

FREDERICK, Md., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plamondon Hospitality Partners is proud to announce that their Holiday Inn Express & Suites Johnstown has been honored with the 2025 Torchbearer Award by IHG Hotels & Resorts. This award is the highest recognition within the IHG franchise, reserved for the hotel that demonstrates exceptional levels of service and quality.

Plamondon Torchbearer Award

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition," said Peter Plamondon, Jr., Co-President of Plamondon Hospitality Partners. "It's a direct reflection of our team's unwavering commitment to the Johnstown visitors and community. By consistently exceeding the high standards required to qualify, we continue to deliver the memorable, award-winning hospitality experience that defines our organization."

The Torchbearer Award is not a nomination-based honor; instead, IHG identifies winners through rigorous data points, such as Guest Love scores, Guest Satisfaction Index Rank, Loyalty Recognition, and Energy. To be eligible, a hotel must maintain a full year of "Elite Status" Guest Love scores of 90 or above and remain in excellent standing with all brand standards and inspections.

The Johnstown location has a history of excellence, previously earning the Torchbearer Award in 2018 and 2019, and the Spirit of True Hospitality Award multiple times between 2020 and 2024. This latest achievement is particularly significant as it marks a continued standard of excellence under Plamondon Hospitality Partners' management. Achieving this honor over several years is a rare accomplishment in the industry and underscores the hotel's sustained performance.

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Johnstown, located at 1440 Scalp Avenue, is one of 16 properties owned and operated by Plamondon Hospitality Partners across Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

Located in Frederick, Maryland, the Plamondon Companies is comprised of Plamondon Hospitality Partners, a hotel management and development company, and the Roy Rogers Franchise Company LLC, which owns Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed, quick- service restaurant chain. Plamondon Hospitality Partners includes Marriott, Hilton, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) properties in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

For more information, visit www.plamondonhospitalitypartners.com and www.royrogersrestaurants.com.

SOURCE Plamondon Hospitality Partners