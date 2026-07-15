Holiday Magic Returns to The Napa Valley Wine Train with Annual Festive Santa Train

Tickets Now on Sale for Joyous Events Including Visits with Santa Claus, Decadent Gourmet Meals, Festively Decorated Train Cars and More

NAPA, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Napa Valley Wine Train, a memorable experience that evokes the spirit of luxury rail travel, is thrilled to announce tickets are now on sale for the return of its annual seasonal adventure Santa Train, a beloved holiday tradition for all ages. Growing in popularity each year, guests eagerly anticipate the Napa Valley Wine Train's exquisitely restored antique rail cars' transformation into a festive winter wonderland. From November 27 to December 23, the magical journey will usher in the merry spirit with hot cider, cheerful photo opportunities with Santa Claus, and more.

The Napa Valley Wine Train offers four distinct experiences – Santa's Cookie Car, Gourmet Holiday Express, Jingle on the Rails, and the Very Merry Vista Dome. New this year, Santa Train will offer daytime adventures for three days only – December 21, 22, and 23. A three- or four-course holiday-inspired gourmet menu will be available on select journeys.

"With exceptional craftsmanship and beauty of a bygone era, our artfully restored Pullman cars are stunning on their own, but when adorned with the warmth and sparkle of holiday décor, the Wine Train experience truly feels like a whimsical winter wonderland," said Nathan Davis, general manager of the Napa Valley Wine Train. "We invite new visitors and our returning guests to secure their tickets to enjoy another season of the Santa Train where everyone can make unforgettable memories with loved ones in heart of Wine Country."

The Napa Valley Wine Train is proud to partner with Expressions of Hope for the holiday season, a Napa-based foster youth organization. Guests are encouraged to bring toys and clothes for foster youth (ages birth to 17 years of age) to drop off at the depot. Additionally, on November 24, the Wine Train will host the Boys and Girls Club Napa for their own community night. A portion of proceeds from the Santa Train season will be donated to Napa Firewise.

Before boarding each Santa Train experience, guests will enjoy:

Welcome cup of hot cider or cocoa

Merry Mailing Center for postcards to Santa

Festive pajamas and holiday gifts for purchase in the Wine Shop

Expressions of Hope toy drop off

The 2026 Santa Train experiences are as follows:

Santa's Cookie Car

Step into a world of holiday cheer aboard Santa's Cookie Car, where guests will enjoy hot cocoa, delight in a scrumptious holiday cookie, and create lasting memories with a visit from Santa himself in a cozy, festive atmosphere decorated with twinkling lights and cheerful music. The journey is filled with festive moments including a magical viewing of the North Pole, brought to life by our brave partners at the Yountville Fire Station. The train ride is from 5:40-7:40 p.m. on select dates with Santa's Workshop photos available from 4-5 p.m. on first come first served basis.

Gourmet Holiday Express

Make wonderful memories with loved ones on the Gourmet Holiday Express. Guests will enjoy a three-course gourmet dinner aboard the antique Pullman dining car which will be outfitted with festive décor and holiday music. The experience includes a meal of scrumptious bites and sweet sips, three potential visits with Santa (including tableside), complete with digital and printed photo perfect for posting and framing. Dinner guests are encouraged to arrive at the station early to partake in our seasonal homemade hot cider and to enjoy an interactive photo opportunity with Santa in his workshop, hosted by our trained team of photographers. The train ride is from 5:40-7:40 p.m. on select dates.

Jingle on the Rails

Jingle & mingle with Kris Kringle in the festive Pullman lounge car with a lavish peppermint theme décor. Guests can make their season bright and enjoy a Santa-approved, kid-friendly three-course gourmet holiday dinner from the expert culinary team complete with a signature fresh baked cookie and hot cocoa on the Jingle on the Rails experience. The train ride is from 5:40-7:40 p.m. on select dates.

Very Merry Vista Dome

Elevate the jolly journey in the elegant Verry Merry Vista Dome car. Onboard, guests will indulge in a decadent evening filled with exquisite cuisine for the food lover and soak in the sights, sounds, flavors and merriment of the season all from the train's luxurious observation-style dining car. This festive culinary adventure includes a kid-friendly four-course Napa Valley inspired holiday dinner, digital and printed photo with Santa, surprise tableside visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The train ride is from 5:40-7:40 p.m. on select dates.

Afternoons All Aglow

For holiday magic during daylight hours, guests can book a festive afternoon experience with all the seasonal cheer featured in the evening Santa Train rides. Available on December 21, 22, and 23, guests will enjoy visits from Santa and sweeping winter views of Napa Valley.

Guests are encouraged to book tickets together to guarantee seating with their party. Parties of 1 - 20 must call (707) 253-2111, and groups of over 21 must call (707) 253-0920. Free parking is available in the Napa Valley Wine Train's parking lot however space is limited. Cocktails, local wine and beer are not included with the cost of the ticket but are available for purchase. For more information on visiting the Napa Valley Wine Train visit www.winetrain.com.

[email protected] at Glodow Nead Communications

SOURCE Napa Valley Wine Train