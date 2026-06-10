Napa Valley Wine Train Spotlights Premier Legacy Experience this Summer, Featuring Historic Rail Travel, Gourmet Dining, and Winery Tastings

Signature six-hour journey serves as a summer gateway to Wine Country's luxury hospitality, scenic vineyard views, and exclusive wineries aboard iconic vintage railcars

NAPA, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, The Napa Valley Wine Train, a memorable experience that evokes the spirit of luxury rail travel, invites guests to slow down and savor the season aboard the signature Legacy Experience, a picturesque journey through the heart of Napa Valley featuring historic rail travel, gourmet cuisine, celebrated wineries and sweeping vineyard views.

Designed as one of the most immersive ways to see, taste and experience Napa Valley during the summer season, the Legacy Experience blends luxury hospitality, scenic rail travel and Wine Country storytelling aboard exquisitely restored vintage railcars.

"We welcome guests to experience summer in Napa Valley from an entirely unique perspective aboard our historic train, where every part of the journey is designed to celebrate the beauty, flavors and spirit of the season," said Nathan Davis, general manager of the Napa Valley Wine Train. "From exclusive wine tastings and chef-curated cuisine to dancing in our open-air car, the Legacy Experience invites guests to create meaningful summer memories with friends, family and loved ones while discovering the rich history that helped shape Napa Valley into one of the world's premier wine destinations."

Perfect for summer celebrations, milestone occasions, anniversaries, birthdays, family gatherings and weekend escapes, the Legacy Experience offers guests a leisurely day exploring Napa Valley without the stress of driving between wineries. Throughout the journey, guests enjoy four gourmet courses, 11 curated wine tastings, exclusive winery visits and ever-changing views of Napa Valley vineyards unfolding just beyond their windows.

Upon boarding the train, guests are welcomed with a gourmet breakfast and a glass of sparkling wine at their table. As the luxury train begins its journey to its first stop at the iconic "Welcome to Napa Valley" sign, passengers taste three premium wines before marking the moment with a photo.

Back at their table, guests indulge in a seasonal menu of locally sourced fare before arriving at Napa Valley's oldest winery, Charles Krug, where they sip from a collection of award-winning wines in the fully restored historic Redwood Cellar. Passengers then enjoy a gourmet cheese course on the way to V. Sattui Winery in St. Helena, a property founded in 1885, where guests can explore the winery's newly enhanced marketplace featuring artisan provisions, gourmet specialties and elevated shopping alongside a curated four-wine tasting. As the train journeys back through the valley, guests enjoy a final dessert as the atmosphere transitions to a lively summer celebration with music and dancing in the Napa Valley Wine Train's open-air car.

Now through September 9, the Napa Valley Wine Train will launch their "Create Your Summer Legacy" promotion which includes four curated social media giveaways offering guests the chance to win Legacy Experience tickets while sharing their favorite summer memories and Wine Country moments. Guests can also enjoy a specially curated Summer Legacy Spotify Playlist inspired by the sights, sounds and spirit of the journey through Napa Valley.

The Legacy Experience includes a four-course gourmet meal and three wine tasting stops featuring a total of 11 wines. Guests must be 21 or older. To purchase tickets or for more information on the Napa Valley Wine Train, visit www.winetrain.com/our-experiences/legacy-experience.

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SOURCE Napa Valley Wine Train