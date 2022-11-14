Holiday Must-Haves

Make holiday shopping a cinch

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) There's nothing quite like the joy of watching a loved one's face light up when opening a gift you selected with care, but holiday shopping can be a chore.

If you're a shopper at heart, it may be a challenge you enjoy, but if the idea of holiday shopping brings out the Grinch in you, consider these ideas for gifts to delight those you love this holiday season.

Power Up Your Holidays with Protein

Whether you're out shopping or traveling for the holiday, savor the season without compromising health goals by treating yourself to a Premier Protein Winter Mint Chocolate High Protein Shake. Featuring cozy chocolate and refreshing mint flavors, this seasonal favorite is back, but for a limited time only. Flavorful and packed with the nutrition you need, each shake includes 30 grams of protein, 160 calories and 1 gram of sugar. Whether you drink this shake on its own or use it as an ingredient, you can ring in the season with a healthy amount of vitamins C and E, important antioxidants to support a healthy immune system as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle. Learn more at PremierProtein.com.

Holiday Sweets for a Good Cause

Few things go together like the holiday season and sweet treats. By gifting family and friends Wendy's Frosty Key Tags, which are good for a free Jr. Frosty with every purchase, you can give back all year long because proceeds from every tag sold helps the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption find loving, adoptive homes for children in foster care. Available for purchase every November and December, tags are good for one full year and can be purchased in-restaurant, at the drive-thru, via a kiosk, through the app or at Wendys.com.

Step Up Gifting with Fashion-Forward Footwear

Every fashionista knows there's no such thing as too many shoes, and that includes ankle boots and booties that never go out of style. These low-slung styles can be dressed up or down, depending on the look you're wearing. Among this season's hottest designs are faux animal prints, such as cheetah or snakeskin, that add some playful color and texture to complete an ensemble. If you're not sure about the color or style, a classic black or brown bootie with well-padded soles and a moderate heel is a versatile choice with universal appeal.

Brrr-ing Gifts of Warmth and Good Cheer

Give loved ones an easy way to brighten a cold, dreary day with a cute and cozy matching hat and glove set. It's a thoughtful and practical gift that brings a smile to recipients' faces each time they don those warm layers to face a blustery day. What's more, with all the options for personalization, it's an affordable way to show you care. When choosing the perfect duo, keep your loved ones' tastes and preferences in mind. You can find hats and gloves to match virtually any interest, whether it's a favorite color, sports team or pop culture reference.

Holiday Shopping Hot List

Turns out, Santa may be onto something. Making your list and checking it twice can help you save money (and your sanity) during the holiday season.

Set a budget and stick to it. Remember to include all your seasonal expenses, including Secret Santa and teacher gifts, ingredients for dishes you'll take to potluck gatherings and admission to special holiday activities. Make a list. Having an idea of what you'd like to buy can help you stick to your budget and avoid frustration when you're in the stores. You'll be more likely to avoid costly impulse purchases and you'll be more efficient while shopping. If you can, jot down a couple of backup ideas just in case what you want proves hard to find or exceeds your budget. Shop for deals. Before you head out shopping, research specials on the items on your list. You may be able to adjust your timing to take advantage of sales or find steep discounts at stores you don't normally visit. Give yourself plenty of time. If holiday shopping stresses you out, it's a good idea to start early. That way you can tackle a little at a time and avoid feeling the pressure of a ticking clock. Also try shopping during off-peak hours, such as during the week, when stores are likely to be less crowded. Map out your plan of attack. Planning the most direct route to travel from one retailer to the next can help keep you organized and avoid unnecessary backtracking. You can also save time and gas by making purchases online. Be sure to watch for promotions that provide free shipping and be conscious of shipping times to ensure gifts arrive in time for the big day.

