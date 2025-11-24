Holiday Season Underscores the Power of Giving Back, Says The Perfect Franchise

SHOHOLA, Pa., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Thanksgiving approaching, The Perfect Franchise (TPF) , a leading U.S. franchise consulting firm, is shining a light on the importance of gratitude and community service, a principle deeply embedded in the organization's values. Studies consistently show that practicing gratitude improves mental health, increases happiness, strengthens fulfillment, and can even extend longevity. For TPF, giving back is not just a holiday gesture; it is a constant commitment.

That commitment was put to the test earlier this year when a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Cebu, Philippines, followed by severe typhoons that left hundreds of families displaced and vulnerable. Many members of TPF's global team have strong ties to communities in the Philippines, making the tragedy especially personal.

In response, The Perfect Franchise quickly mobilized teams in both the United States and the Philippines to organize a cross-border relief fundraiser. Funds raised were immediately deployed to support a large relief initiative , led by TPF's team in Cebu.

Through the generosity of TPF consultants and coordinated efforts of the TPF team, 300 families received urgently needed relief packages. These packages included essential items such as rice, bottled water, canned goods, noodles, milk, coffee, hygiene products, and insect repellant. This provided not just supplies, but a renewed sense of hope during an incredibly difficult time.

"When our team on the ground in Cebu shared the extent of the devastation, it became clear that we needed to act quickly," said Roxanne Gabriel , Partner and Managing Director at The Perfect Franchise. "Our Cebu team showed incredible strength and compassion as they personally distributed supplies and connected with families. Even from afar, we felt a deep responsibility to support them and the communities they serve. Giving back is fundamental to who we are."

TPF's commitment to humanitarian work continues. In December, the company will launch several new community initiatives across multiple regions in the Philippines to support even more families affected by natural disasters and economic challenges.

"Research consistently shows a strong correlation between gratitude, helping others, and improved emotional well-being," added Mark Schnurman, Founder TPF. "Doing good creates meaningful impact not only for the communities served, but also for the people who give. It strengthens connection, reduces stress, and improves overall mental and social health."

As Thanksgiving encourages reflection, The Perfect Franchise is using the holiday to reaffirm its belief that compassion and action create lasting positive change.

For more information about The Perfect Franchise and its community initiatives, visit www.theperfectfranchise.com

About The Perfect Franchise: The Perfect Franchise (TPF) is a leading franchise consulting firm dedicated to helping individuals achieve their ideal futures through business ownership.

