The Perfect Franchise Helps Veterans Find New Missions in Business Ownership Through Franchising

SHOHOLA, Pa., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, The Perfect Franchise , a leading U.S. franchise consulting firm, celebrates the remarkable contributions of America's veterans — both in service to the nation and in business.

Franchising has long been one of the most successful career paths for veterans transitioning into civilian life. The structured, team-oriented nature of franchise systems aligns naturally with the leadership, discipline and mission-driven mindset that military service instills.

Research shows that veterans account for 14% of all U.S. franchise owners, even though they represent only about 7% of the total population — making them twice as likely to become franchise owners as their civilian peers.

"Veterans bring exceptional leadership, teamwork and decision-making skills — the same qualities that define top-performing franchisees ," said Mark Schnurman, founder of The Perfect Franchise. "Franchising provides veterans with the structure and support they're accustomed to, while allowing them to pursue ownership and independence. It's a powerful combination."

Franchisors across industries recognize the value of veterans' unique skill sets. Many brands offer veteran-friendly incentives, including reduced franchise fees, special financing, or expanded training support, as a way to attract and reward veteran entrepreneurs.

Veterans often excel in franchises that value structure and operational precision — such as home services , senior care , logistics, and business consulting . Their ability to make fast, informed decisions, build and lead teams, and stay mission-focused enables them to launch efficiently and scale successfully.

"The military is the greatest leadership factory in the world," Schnurman added. "When veterans combine those skills with a proven franchise system, their next mission — business ownership — often becomes their next rewarding chapter."

As part of its commitment to empowering veterans, The Perfect Franchise provides expert guidance and personalized consulting to help them explore franchise opportunities that align with their goals, lifestyle and values.

