Holiday Spirits to Sip On

Whether you prefer your drinks with a fruity twist and plenty of mix-ins or would rather opt for a simpler combination, the options are vast. Many traditional holiday drinks require a small handful of ingredients that blend, mix or shake together to create a wintry flavor that's worth the wait.

Regardless of personal preferences, one ingredient you can rely on when creating an at-home concoction is a mixer like those from Zevia, which are naturally sweetened with stevia and include no artificial ingredients, colors or preservatives. These non-alcoholic, zero-sugar, zero-calorie mixers for cocktails (or mocktails) are available in three different flavors: Lemon Lime with Bitters, Tonic and Ginger Beer to provide a simple yet delicious complement to the ingredients of your choosing.

For a fruit-flavored solution, this Cranberry Smash Moscow Mule offers a sweet spin on the classic cocktail. Break out your favorite copper mug and let the cranberries and cinnamon sticks add festive flair to your fusion of vodka and ginger beer.

Alternately, if the sour notes of a margarita better fit your style, go for a holiday twist with this Winter White Margarita by blending in coconut milk and garnishing with cranberries and rosemary sprigs. By rimming your glasses with granulated stevia, you can add a sweet touch to each gulp.

To find more holiday cocktail ideas, visit Zevia.com/recipes/cocktails.

Cranberry Smash Moscow Mule

Servings: 1

1 cup cranberries, plus additional for garnish (optional), divided 3/4-1 cup water, divided 2 ounces vodka 1-2 ounces fresh squeezed lime juice 4 ounces Zevia Ginger Beer Mixer

ice

rosemary, for garnish (optional)

lime slices, for garnish (optional)

cinnamon sticks, for garnish (optional)

In saucepan, boil cranberries in 1/2 cup water until they burst.

Use fork to smash cranberries. Boil 3-4 minutes. Keep mixture moist by adding water 1/4 cup at a time.

Let mixture cool to room temperature.

In copper mug, combine vodka, lime juice, ginger beer and smashed cranberries over ice.

Garnish with additional cranberries, rosemary, lime slices and cinnamon sticks, if desired.

Winter White Margarita

Servings: 6

12 ounces coconut milk 12 ounces silver tequila 1 tablespoon orange extract 2 1/2 cups ice 1 1/2 cans Zevia Lemon Lime with Bitters

granulated stevia, for garnish (optional)

cranberries, for garnish (optional)

rosemary sprigs, for garnish (optional)

In blender, blend coconut milk, tequila, orange extract, ice and bitters until smooth.

Rim six glasses with granulated stevia.

Divide mixture among glasses and garnish each with cranberries and rosemary, if desired.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

