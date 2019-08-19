"Holiday Toys Across America" - Bringing Toys To Thousands Of Kids In Need In All 50 States

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Foundation has pledged to impact thousands of children in need living in all 50 states with its new "Holiday Toys Across America" initiative, in partnership with Delivering Good.

Throughout the year and leading up to the holiday season, toys will be distributed to a network of charitable agencies in every single state and the District of Columbia, impacting children in low-income and disadvantaged communities.

"We're thrilled to announce the launch of Holiday Toys Across America with the goal of bringing the many benefits of play to underserved children in every corner of our country," said Jean Butler, executive director of The Toy Foundation. "This effort underscores The Toy Foundation's core mission and reason for being – to ensure that every child, no matter their circumstance in life, is given the opportunity to play."

Holiday Toys Across America will culminate with a very special event and flagship toy distribution on December 4. The Toy Foundation will partner with Variety – The Children's Charity of Detroit in Southfield, MI to bring a fun-filled day of play and brand-new toys to more than 500 underserved children, ranging in age from 2 to 16, in attendance.

The event will be livestreamed and media, legislators, and local toy company representatives and volunteers will be there to lend a hand in the toy distribution and partake in the celebration of play, which will include appearances by Santa Claus and Paws, the Detroit Tigers mascot; activities like face-painting, bouncy houses, and carnival games; and refreshments including cotton candy, pizza, and hot dogs. Event sponsors will include Target, Domino's Pizza, City of Southfield, and Franks, among others.

"It is an absolute honor to partner with our long-time friends at The Toy Foundation for this year's 'Holiday Toys Across America' campaign," said Lisa Gurwitch, president and CEO of Delivering Good. "For children across the country, these might be the only gifts they receive this holiday season. It is Delivering Good's mission to provide essentials to individuals who would otherwise not have access to them, and for children, play is an absolute essential for their wellbeing and development. Every child deserves the sense of hope and joy that a brand new toy brings, and we are beyond grateful to be able to provide this opportunity."

Added Butler: "The special day of play will cap off this initiative and encapsulate the important work and generosity of the toy industry and The Toy Foundation, which together work year-round to bring happiness into the lives of children in need."

Toy companies, distributors, and retailers are being called upon to donate toys and games for this important initiative. Local Michigan toy companies are also encouraged to attend the Holiday Toys Across America event and witness the magic of play. To donate toys and/or RSVP for the event, contact Elizabeth Max, senior foundation manager of The Toy Foundation.

The Toy Foundation (TTF) is a 501©3 children's charity whose mission is to provide joy and comfort to children in need through the experience of toys and play. TTF serves children who are coping with serious illness, enduring temporary home placements in the foster care system, suffering from abuse or neglect, experiencing separation from a deployed military parent, or dealing with devastating natural disasters. To date, TTF's signature program, The Toy Bank, has provided more than $225 million in toys to over 26 million children in need around the globe, thanks to its generous toy donors.

Delivering Good, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and the charity of choice for new product donations made by hundreds of companies in the fashion, home and children's industries. Donating new merchandise provides these companies with a simple and effective way to help millions of kids, adults, and families facing poverty and disaster. Since 1985, over $2 billion of donated product has been distributed through our network of community partners. Follow Delivering Good on social media: @DeliveringGood on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

