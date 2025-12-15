Holiday Travel Alert: Simon Perdue Law Shares Crucial Safety Tips for Christmas and New Year's Journeys

New Mexico Personal Injury Firm Emphasizes Safety and Legal Rights as Year-End Holidays Bring Dangerous Driving Conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across the country prepare for Christmas and New Year's, Simon Perdue Law is urging travelers to exercise extreme caution on the roads. The period between Christmas and New Year's Day consistently ranks among the deadliest times of the year for traffic accidents, with impaired driving, increased traffic volume, and winter weather creating hazardous conditions.

According to the National Safety Council , the Christmas holiday period is projected to result in approximately 131 traffic fatalities, while New Year's Day stands as one of the deadliest days on American roads, with an estimated 347 people killed during the 2024 holiday period. These statistics represent families forever changed, and lives cut short during what should be a time of celebration and reflection.

"The combination of holiday parties, alcohol consumption, and late-night travel makes the Christmas and New Year's period particularly dangerous," said Joel Simon, founding partner at Simon Perdue Law. "We want everyone to celebrate safely and return home to their loved ones, but we also stand ready to help those who are injured due to someone else's reckless or negligent behavior."

Why Christmas and New Year's Are So Dangerous

The year-end holiday season presents unique risks that contribute to the surge in serious and fatal accidents:

Alcohol-Impaired Driving Peaks: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day see some of the highest rates of drunk driving all year, with alcohol-impaired driving accounting for approximately 42% of traffic deaths during this period. Holiday parties and celebrations often lead to dangerous decisions about driving after consuming alcohol.

Late-Night and Early-Morning Travel: New Year's Eve celebrations often extend past midnight, putting tired and impaired drivers on the roads during the most dangerous hours. Fatigue combined with impaired judgment creates deadly conditions.

Winter Weather Hazards: December and January bring snow, ice, and freezing temperatures to many parts of the U.S., particularly in mountainous and rural areas. These conditions reduce visibility and traction, increasing the likelihood of multi-vehicle crashes.

Increased Traffic on Rural Roads: Many families travel to remote areas to visit relatives during the Christmas season, resulting in more vehicles on rural highways that often have limited lighting, slower emergency response times, and more challenging driving conditions.

Holiday Stress and Rushing: The pressure to arrive on time for Christmas gatherings or New Year's celebrations can lead to speeding, aggressive driving, and poor decision-making while driving.

Protecting Yourself and Your Family

Simon Perdue Law recommends these essential safety measures for Christmas and New Year's travelers:

Plan ahead for safe rides : If your celebration involves alcohol, arrange for a designated driver, use ride-sharing services, or stay overnight rather than risk driving impaired.

: If your celebration involves alcohol, arrange for a designated driver, use ride-sharing services, or stay overnight rather than risk driving impaired. Avoid late-night driving when possible : The hours between 6 PM and 6 AM see the highest rates of fatal crashes, particularly on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

: The hours between 6 PM and 6 AM see the highest rates of fatal crashes, particularly on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Check weather conditions : Monitor forecasts and road conditions before traveling. Postpone trips if severe winter weather is expected.

: Monitor forecasts and road conditions before traveling. Postpone trips if severe winter weather is expected. Allow extra travel time : Holiday traffic and winter conditions require slower speeds and more cautious driving.

: Holiday traffic and winter conditions require slower speeds and more cautious driving. Stay alert and well-rested : Don't drive when drowsy, especially after long Christmas Day celebrations or late New Year's Eve parties.

: Don't drive when drowsy, especially after long Christmas Day celebrations or late New Year's Eve parties. Watch for impaired drivers : Be defensive and alert for signs of drunk driving, including weaving, erratic speed, and failure to maintain lane position.

: Be defensive and alert for signs of drunk driving, including weaving, erratic speed, and failure to maintain lane position. Ensure vehicle readiness: Check tire pressure, fluid levels, and ensure your vehicle is equipped for winter conditions before holiday trips.

The Devastating Impact and Your Legal Rights

"We've seen families lose loved ones to drunk drivers on New Year's Eve, and we've represented clients who sustained life-changing injuries while simply trying to get home safely after Christmas," Simon explained. "These tragedies are preventable, and when they occur due to someone else's negligence, victims deserve full compensation for their losses."

Victims of Christmas or New Year's accidents caused by negligent or impaired drivers may be entitled to compensation for:

All medical expenses, including emergency treatment, surgery, hospitalization, and rehabilitation

Lost wages and diminished future earning capacity

Pain, suffering, and emotional distress

Property damage and vehicle replacement

Long-term care and disability-related expenses

Wrongful death damages for surviving family members

No amount of money can undo the harm caused by a preventable accident, but proper compensation can ease the financial burden and provide access to the medical care and support you need. Simon Perdue Law is committed to holding negligent drivers accountable and fighting for the maximum compensation you deserve during this difficult time.

Take Action After an Accident

If you or a loved one is involved in a holiday accident, Simon Perdue Law recommends:

Seek immediate medical attention – Even if injuries seem minor, it is essential to get evaluated by a medical professional. Some serious injuries may not show symptoms immediately. Document everything – Take photos of the accident scene, vehicle damage, and injuries. Collect contact information from witnesses. File a police report – Always report accidents to law enforcement and obtain a copy of the report. Limit communication with insurance companies – Avoid giving recorded statements or accepting quick settlement offers without consulting with a lawyer. Contact an experienced attorney – Time is critical in personal injury cases. New Mexico has statutes of limitations that can bar claims if not filed within specific timeframes.

