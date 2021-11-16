Holiday Travel In 2021 To Increase With 70% Of Americans Planning To Take A Road Trip

Once they reach their destination, travelers are looking forward to indulging in classic holiday traditions with loved ones. In fact, the most eagerly anticipated traditions among those polled this year include baking cookies (51%), watching holiday movies (50%) and decorating the home (43%).

Out of those respondents who changed their holiday up a bit in 2020, almost nine in 10 (88%) admitted that last year's newly minted traditions would follow them into this holiday season. For example, one in three (35%) cited Zoom holiday calls with extended family as their favorite new holiday activity.

"We are thrilled to see the continued resurgence in travel across North America," said Rob Palleschi, CEO of G6 Hospitality. "Those looking for a place to rest this holiday season can count on Motel 6 to provide a clean and comfortable room at an affordable rate, whether we are part of their journey or their destination."

American holiday travelers are hopeful for a more peaceful experience this year, with nearly three-quarters (67%) of respondents anticipating their holiday trips to be more relaxing in 2021 after people had to change up their holiday plans last year.

Two-thirds of survey respondents plan to travel with their immediate family this holiday season, and nearly two in five (38%) will be bringing along their pets. In particular, they're most excited to reconnect with their siblings (46%), parents (45%) and extended family (42%).

About the Survey

The survey was commissioned by Motel 6 through SWNS Media Group, who conducted an online survey among n = 2,000 U.S. adults aged 18+ (nationally representative sample) who plan on traveling for the holidays this year. The survey was conducted on Oct. 6-13 and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage at a 95 percent confidence level.

