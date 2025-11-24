Holidays in Union Square Returning This Month to the Heart of San Francisco

This iconic multi-month campaign will include special events, activations and attractions in the heart of San Francisco's downtown shopping district

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holidays in Union Square —a series of special events, attractions and activations—will return to Union Square this holiday season. Presented by the Union Square Alliance in collaboration with local sponsors and partners, the multi-month campaign will showcase the variety of offerings available in San Francisco's historic heart of the City, highlighted by the annual Winter Walk Presented by JPMorganChase, where a portion of Stockton Street will be transformed into a pedestrian promenade.

"Union Square is the heart of downtown, and downtown is the heart of San Francisco—a place where people from across the city, the Bay Area, and beyond come to celebrate the season," said Mayor Daniel Lurie. "I'm grateful to the Union Square Alliance and all our partners for keeping that spirit alive and helping San Franciscans celebrate the holidays."

Union Square attracts crowds of shoppers and diners to a unique mix of stores, restaurants, hotels and events, year-round. Last year, nearly 1.1 million people visited Union Square for the duration of the Winter Walk Presented by JPMorganChase alone.

"There is no experience quite like celebrating the holidays in Union Square," said Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of the Union Square Alliance. "From families enjoying the skating rink to friends posing in front of the Christmas tree, to shoppers buying special gifts for their loved ones at our local retail stores—Union Square is just a special, unmatchable experience, and the place where we celebrate life's greatest moments. We continue to enjoy a wonderful renaissance here in the heart of San Francisco and we welcome the spirit of optimism throughout the holidays and beyond. We are excited to welcome visitors, residents, workers and all others to Union Square for a safe, enjoyable and magical experience for Holidays in Union Square."

"JPMorganChase is proud to work with the Union Square Alliance to present the iconic annual Winter Walk," said Noah Wintroub, Global Chair of Investment Banking at JPMorganChase. "The spirit and opportunity of San Francisco come from a thriving downtown – that's why we are so proud to invest in the heart of the city. We can't wait to welcome our neighbors and community members to Winter Walk and celebrate the holiday season with light and inspiration."

"There is no experience quite like Union Square during the Holidays," said District 3 Supervisor Danny Sauter. "Whether you are a resident, shopper, visitor or employee, the entire community welcomes you with a warm, festive spirit. I can't wait for countless families to continue or start their own Holiday tradition in the heart of San Francisco's Union Square."

"This time of year, people are especially eager to find ways to celebrate with friends and family, hunt for unique gifts, and enjoy time together as they prepare to ring in the new year — and these Union Square activations deliver exactly that," said Anne Taupier, Director of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development. "Thank you to our partners who are deeply committed to making the holiday season special in San Francisco. We're honored to support these downtown events, and I encourage everyone to explore, shop and dine locally, and experience all that our festive city has to offer this year."

"For decades, Union Square has reigned supreme as the heart of San Francisco's holiday celebrations—and this year is no different," said San Francisco Recreation and Park General Manager Phil Ginsburg. "From ice skating to shopping to simply basking in the glow of the holiday lights, Union Square is the place to be this season. It's brimming with that unmistakable magic that only the Square can create—and I invite everyone to come experience it."

Holidays in Union Square attractions include:

Winter Walk Presented by JPMorganChase, December 13 – 24 : Organized by the Union Square Alliance and with support from the Office of Mayor Daniel Lurie, the Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD), JPMorganChase, Nintendo, Gap Inc., Amazon, United, KRON4, the Downtown Development Corporation and Build Group, this annual event will once again feature food trucks, family-friendly stage programming, holiday decor, seasonal drinks, and interactive vendors such as the Holiday Marketplace Presented by Gap Inc. and the Nintendo pop-up tent. The tent will include fun photo opportunities, the opportunity for Nintendo Account holders to check in to receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points, and more! Situated on Stockton Street between Post and O'Farrell streets, Winter Walk Presented by JPMorganChase will be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mondays – Wednesdays and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Thursdays – Sundays.

Ornament Trail Presented by LendingClub, December 6 - 24: Pick up an Ornament Trail Guide at the Cable Car Turnaround at the intersection of Powell and Market Street, and explore the larger-than-life ornaments created by talented local artists, displayed along Powell Street and throughout the Union Square district, and win prizes redeemable at the Turnaround for taking pictures with all of the ornaments. In addition to the stunning holiday decor, you'll find blue turf, festive ornaments on poles, and other seasonal touches. The Ornament Trail Presented by LendingClub will be open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mondays – Sundays.

Launch of the Powell Street Sled, December 6, from 12 p.m. — 2 p.m.: Located at the corner of Powell & Market Street, the Cable Car Turnaround Arts program will welcome the fourth and final art installation with free family friendly activities, including photos with Santa on his sled, Christmas carolers, and snowflake ornament painting. After the launch date, the Powell Street Sled will host Make-Your-Own-Pin Workshops on Fridays from 12 – 4 p.m., Christmas Carolers or Jazz on Saturdays from 3 – 5 p.m., and Snowflake Ornament Painting Workshops on Sundays from 1 – 4 p.m. until January 11. Free programming is made possible with support from Mayor Daniel Lurie's Office and the SF Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

The Bill Graham Menorah , December 14 – 22: Marking its 50th year in Union Square, the Bill Graham Menorah is the first giant public Menorah outside of Israel and is an annual tradition as we celebrate the Chanukah Menorah Lighting.

Holidays at Union Square Plaza Winter Crafts, November 5 – January 18: Make all holidays crafts all season long and enjoy select amenities at Union Square Park! On select Thursdays through Sundays, Biederman Redevelopment Ventures (BRV), in partnership with the Office of Economic and Workforce Development and Recreation and Parks Department, will offer free winter craft activities from SCRAP SF, Studio Maker Kidz, SF Etsy, The Walt Disney Family Museum and more!

Holiday shopping at Vacant to Vibrant Pop-ups: Beloved chocolate-maker, Dandelion Chocolate (167 Powell Street); Nooworks, women-owned, size-inclusive apparel (236 Powell Street); and Taylor Jay, Oakland-based, Black-woman-owned fashion brand (220 O'Farrell Street). Coming soon: Off the Grid, holiday market (111 Powell) and Fibers of Being, clothing store (645 Market Street). Grab a bite at Al Pastor Papi (232 O'Farrell Street).

Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square Presented by Kaiser Permanente , November 5 – January 20: Set in San Francisco's iconic Union Square, the Holiday Ice Rink is the only outdoor ice rink in the City and is one of the Bay Area's favorite annual holiday traditions.

Macy's Great Tree Presented by Ripple, lit from November 11 – January 19: This iconic landmark will return again, adorning Union Square throughout the holidays with festive ornaments, and centering the Holiday festivities with light and cheer.

Macy's & San Francisco SPCA Holiday Windows, from November 21 — December 31: Returning for its 39th year, Macy's beloved SF SPCA Holiday Windows will once again feature rescue animals in need of finding their forever homes. See the twinkling eyes and playful paws of adorable puppies and kittens, each one waiting to bring their unique holiday magic home.

Wednesday – Sunday, Noon – 5:00 PM

Visit the SF SPCA's booth at the Winter Walk Presented by JPMorganChase to meet Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT) Ambassadors, pose for photos, and score SF SPCA swag and personalized gifts.

December 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21

Each day, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bring Joy: Donate Toys for Shelter Animals

In partnership with KTVU AND THE FOX LOCAL APP

Help us bring joy to all our shelter animals this holiday season as they await their forever homes. Bring any new toy for cats or dogs to the SF SPCA tent located in the Winter Walk Presented by JPMorganChase.

Gump's Holiday Shop , Now Open Monday – Saturday from 11am – 5pm: Located at 240 & 250 Post Street , Gump's Holiday Shop offers hundreds of glass-blown glass ornaments, enchanting holiday décor, mesmerizing jewelry designs and gifts galore.

Post Room Tea Service , Saturdays in November and December: Located at the Beacon Grand on 450 Powell Street , enjoy an exceptional all-day menu showcasing the finest California produce with a Mediterranean twist, and an array of holiday dining events including an enchanting Afternoon Tea experience and curated live music program each weekend.

Logitech Experience Holiday Pop-Up Store to Inspire Creativity, November 25-December 24, Wednesdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This holiday season, immerse yourself in the innovation, design, and craftsmanship behind Logitech products at this limited-time pop-up shop. Located in the heart of Union Square at 100 Stockton Street, the Logitech Experience Store is an interactive hub designed to inspire creativity, showcase productivity, and connect the community through engaging experiences, personalized retail opportunities and more.

Breakfast with Santa at The Westin St. Francis , December 6, from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Gather with friends and family for a delightful breakfast buffet overlooking San Francisco, featuring a special visit from Old Saint Nick. Enjoy a classic American breakfast with eggs, bacon, pancakes, fresh fruit, and a mimosa for each adult. Santa will make an appearance, giving every child the chance to meet him and snap a photo.

Dollie + Me Holiday Tea at The Westin St. Francis , December 13 & 14, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Introducing the fifth annual holiday tradition at The Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. Families are invited to gather for a festive afternoon full of holiday tea, Dollie + Me crafting, + Fa-La-La-La fun at the festively decorated Westin St. Francis on Union Square. Adults will enjoy a full tea service and champagne, while children enjoy a special tea experience of hot chocolate, dollie and me sweet treats and assorted tea sandwiches, they are entertained and engaged with a lively holiday dollie crafting event hosted by kit & sis. Each child will receive a goodie bag with precious crafts to be enjoyed year-round with their dolls.

American Conservatory Theater Presents Rudolph and Scrooge: A YC Holiday Double Feature from December 18 — 20: Rudolph and Scrooge is a two-act show featuring young actors in two classic holiday tales. Our Fall Junior Actors Ensemble (grades 3–6) presents the classic animated TV special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr. as Act One. Act Two features our Middle School Actors Ensemble (grades 6–9) in A Christmas Carol Project – a collection of scenes and songs from various adaptations of the classic Dickens story. Together, the shows explore themes of redemption, belonging, and the true spirit of the holidays.

Holiday Wreath Making Workshop at The Marker Hotel : Get into the holiday spirit with Zaddy Blooms at the stylish Marker Union Square San Francisco! Join us for a hands-on wreath-making workshop, where you'll create a lush, festive 18" wreath using fresh seasonal greenery and decorative accents.

Additional information about the various Holidays in Union Square attractions can be found online at www.visitunionsquaresf.com/holidays-in-union-square .

About the Union Square Alliance: The Union Square Alliance serves its members and creates a high-quality, complete neighborhood experience by managing and activating public spaces; supporting existing businesses and attracting new investments; and convening, partnering, and advocating for the District's future success.

