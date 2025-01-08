R-Evolution Comes to Union Square this February

The much-anticipated arrival of Marco Cochrane's 45-foot-tall sculpture empowers and inspires creativity in the heart of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Union Square Alliance, The Sijbrandij Foundation and Building 180 are thrilled to announce the arrival of Marco Cochrane's R-Evolution, a stunning 45-foot-tall sculpture symbolizing feminine strength and empowerment. Originally created as part of a triptych for Burning Man in 2015, R-Evolution will be on display in Union Square Park from February 6 through the end of May 2025.

"Public art has long served as a powerful medium for uniting communities, sparking conversation, and inspiring fresh perspectives," said Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of Union Square Alliance. "By bringing R-Evolution to Union Square, the district welcomes an unparalleled opportunity to activate the park, celebrate the Bay Area's creatives, and introduce new audiences to this iconic San Francisco destination. R-Evolution will help people see Union Square from a new perspective while inspiring appreciation for the power of public art."

R-Evolution is a breathtaking masterpiece of scale and detail. The sculpture is fabricated from steel rod and tubing with two layers of geodesic triangles and covered by stainless steel mesh, creating a dynamic interplay of light and form. At night, she will be illuminated, casting a radiant glow that enhances her presence and adds to the awe-inspiring experience.

Additionally, the sculpture "breathes" for 1 hour each day, a kinetic feature that brings her to life and creates a deeply engaging and meditative moment for viewers. The installation is funded through the generosity of The Sijbrandij Foundation. "San Francisco is an amazing city and we're thrilled to have this inspiring piece of big art at its center for people to enjoy."

Join us for the official unveiling of R-Evolution on Thursday, February 6, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m. in Union Square Park. The celebration will feature a vibrant mix of Burning Man-inspired music, live DJ performances, photo opportunities with the sculpture, a full bar, and a food truck. This free event aligns with Downtown First Thursdays and Into the Streets, culminating in an exciting march led by a lively band at 7:30 p.m., guiding us to an exclusive after-party at Downtown First Thursdays. Music and Event Coordination by Opulent Temple.

Marco Cochrane, the artist behind R-Evolution, shared his excitement about his sculpture returning to his home in the Bay Area: "A good friend of mine, Malie Hatfield, said it best: this piece is 'a reminder to all of us of the inherent strength of all women. Confident, grounded, and open; vulnerable and yet steadfast and brave.' That's exactly what I hope my work captures—those profound qualities that women bring to the world."

The installation of R-Evolution is made possible through a partnership with San Francisco Recreation and Parks. "Union Square has been a cherished gathering place at the heart of San Francisco for generations," said Rec and Park General Manager Phil Ginsburg. "R-Evolution enhances this historic public plaza's vibrant legacy, bringing awe-inspiring beauty while strengthening the park's role as a space for connection, reflection, and celebration of the arts."

Shannon Riley, CEO of Building 180, the women-led art production agency managing Marco Cochrane and planning the launch event, emphasized the significance of the piece. "Building and placing monumental public art is no small feat. It requires the participation and problem of dozens of stakeholders working together on the shared vision that art is essential and instills a sense of civic pride throughout our communities."

"Public art is a cornerstone of San Francisco's cultural identity, reflecting the diverse, creative spirit that helps establish our city as a world class destination for self-expression," said Ralph Remington, Director of Cultural Affairs. "The temporary installation of R-Evolution in Union Square, in the heart of San Francisco, is a celebration of that spirit, as it invites local residents and visitors alike to visit and support our downtown core and engage with art in an open, public space where it can inspire dialogue, spark connection, and uplift our shared appreciation for the transformative power of art."

