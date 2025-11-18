Simon® Acquires Phillips Place in Charlotte

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced that it has acquired Phillips Place™ in the heart of the SouthPark neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina.

An open-air retail center spanning 134,000 square feet recognized for its specialty retail and dining, Phillips Place is part of an iconic mixed-used destination that is home to more than 25 retail shops and restaurants, including alice+ olivia, Peter Millar, rag & bone, Ralph Lauren, Veronica Beard, RH Gallery with a Rooftop Restaurant, and The Palm, as well as a 180+ room hotel, which Simon also owns, and a multi-family residential component.

Following this transaction, Simon will continue delivering the exceptional shopping experience Phillips Place is known for, while elevating the center over time through new offerings, thoughtful merchandising, and ongoing investment to reinforce its role as a vibrant community destination.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

