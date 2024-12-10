MILWAUKEE, Wis., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holista, LLC (Holista), a leader in value-based delivery and administration of healthcare services is pleased to announce that healthcare veteran Matt Rehmann has joined the executive leadership team as Market Executive. As Market Executive, Matt will lead Holista business development, manage provider network expansion, and enhance strategic market partnerships.

Holista continues to grow value-based healthcare capabilities; hires top executive to join leadership team

"Matt brings the expertise and experience needed to take Holista through the next phase in our growth journey," said Kate Grohall, Vice President of Holista Value Based Solutions. "He is a true advocate of value and understands quality is at the core; what Holista is built on. We took our time finding the right person and Matt is the perfect fit."

Matt has 30 years of leadership experience, and has spent the last 20 years in several lead roles focused on improving the delivery of care and supporting sensible, innovative cost structures focused on driving value to employers. Prior to joining Holista, Matt led commercial direct-to-employer strategies for Primary Care, Wellness and occupational medicine/workers compensation at Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin, a top decile academic integrated health system. Prior to that, Matt led strategic client solutions at QuadMed, a national leader in employer sponsored onsite workplace clinics and was the private exchange sales leader for Mercer, a global leader in benefits consulting and strategy.

Matt is a graduate of Marquette University.

ABOUT Holista

Holista facilitates all aspects of Value-Based programs, with the experience, technology and resources to help our clients succeed. Success requires an inter-connected, highly coordinated, efficient healthcare "ecosystem;" replacing the current uncoordinated, fragmented, and expensive health system we have today. Holista's purpose is to construct, deliver and promote value-based healthcare for the people of our community. Holista enables payers and providers to implement programs that align all key stakeholders and improve clinical outcomes, decrease cost, and improve the overall service experience. To learn more about how Holista can affect your employer's bottom line and overall satisfaction, please contact us at 262.834.6164

