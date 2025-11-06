Holista Expands Bundled Episodes of Care Offerings with Oakleaf Medical Network and Cedarcrest Surgery Center

Enhanced collaboration adds comprehensive gynecological, orthopedic, and podiatry procedures to existing partnership in Western Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holista, LLC, a leading healthcare innovation company specializing in bundled episodes of care, today announced an expansion of its existing partnership with Oakleaf Medical Network and Cedarcrest Surgery Center, significantly broadening access to high-quality, cost-effective surgical procedures for patients in Western Wisconsin.

The expanded agreement, which became effective October 21, 2025, builds upon the existing collaboration between Oakleaf Medical Network's physician expertise and Cedarcrest Surgery Center's state-of-the-art ambulatory surgical facility located in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. This expansion adds more than 25 bundled episode offerings, with a primary focus on gynecological, orthopedic, and podiatry procedures.

"This expansion represents our continued commitment to partnerships that result in high value care delivered locally. Access to affordable, exceptional care by community partners should be the gold standard in healthcare," said Kate Grohall, Co-Founder and Vice President of Holista.

"Oakleaf Medical Network is pleased to expand our collaboration with Holista and Cedarcrest Surgery Center to bring additional value directly to employers and their employees," said Penny Osmon Bahr, CEO at Oakleaf Medical Network. "This expanded partnership allows us to continue focusing on what matters most—delivering exceptional patient care—while removing financial barriers and simplifying the healthcare experience."

"We are happy to continue our partnership with Holista and the Oakleaf Medical Network, by offering high-quality, cost-effective care," said Kelly Flach RN, Executive Director at Cedarcrest Surgery Center. "Together we will continue transforming how surgical care is delivered and experienced in Western Wisconsin."

Holista's Episodes of Care Program has consistently demonstrated high quality, reduced risk, accountable pricing, and substantially better care experience compared to traditional healthcare delivery models.

With this expansion, Holista, Oakleaf Medical Network, and Cedarcrest Surgery Center continue to demonstrate that innovative partnerships can deliver exceptional care, measurable savings, and improved patient experiences—all within the communities they serve.

About Holista

Holista, LLC is a Wisconsin-based healthcare innovation company specializing in bundled episodes of care that improve quality and reduce costs. Through strategic partnerships with high-quality providers and facilities, Holista delivers transparent, coordinated care experiences that benefit patients, employers, and the healthcare system. For more information, visit holistahealth.com.

About Oakleaf Medical Network

OakLeaf Medical Network is a physician-directed, patient-centered health services network that provides care in small, personalized settings. The Network creates value for its patients and participating members by concentrating on the delivery of efficient and accessible high quality medical services. Linking over 400 health care providers and clinics, to over 30 communities in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota, the physicians of OakLeaf Medical Network offer the full spectrum of healthcare services, including primary care, pediatrics, internal medicine, over 40 medical specialties, lab, imaging, and urgent care. For more information, visit oakleafmedicalnetwork.com.

About Cedarcrest Surgery Center

Cedarcrest Surgery Center is a Medicare-certified, AAAHC accredited, Wisconsin licensed ambulatory surgery center, bringing advanced surgical care and compassionate service to the heart of northwestern Wisconsin. Open since 2023, this state-of-the-art surgery center has an unwavering commitment to high-quality, cost-effective care close to home.

Located at 2200 Cedarcrest Drive, Suite B, in Rice Lake Wisconsin, the 15,000+ square-foot facility features:

Three operating rooms

Ten pre/post-operative rooms

A three-bed post-anesthesia care unit (PACU)

Dedicated waiting areas and staff facilities

Cedarcrest Surgery Center offers a wide range of procedures including: orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, podiatry, gynecology, and pain management.

