Holistic Caring & The Green Nurse Revolutionize the Cannabis and CBD Industries

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cannabis and CBD Industries are poised for a groundbreaking transformation with the recent acquisition of Bloom Hemp CBD by Holistic Caring & The Green Nurse. This partnership represents a significant milestone, combining vast expertise with a holistic approach to unlock the full potential of CBD/cannabis for therapeutic purposes.

Holistic Caring® was founded in 2016 by Elisabeth Mack, RN, BSN, MBA, to serve patients new to cannabis, and educating health professionals in San Diego, CA. The Green Nurse® was founded in 2016 by Sherri Mack, RN, BSN, to serve patients and health professionals new to cannabis in Boston, MA.

Holistic Caring & The Green Nurse began as two companies, but with complementary and synergistic purposes, they combined forces to become a single entity, and have expanded further with this acquisition.

With 38 states allowing medical use and 24 states permitting recreational access, the demand for safe and effective CBD products continues to soar. Holistic Caring & The Green Nurse has emerged as an industry leader - empowering patients, healthcare professionals, and the wider community through their comprehensive online educational programs, coaching services, and trusted Green Nurse Approved Seal of Approval.

Elisabeth Mack, the new CEO of Bloom Hemp, expressed her enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "After years of vetting CBD brands and formulating products for others, we are excited to perfect the customer experience ourselves, ensuring high quality, safety, and value for exceptional patient care."

Bloom Hemp boasts an extensive range of USDA Organic CBD products, including tinctures, extracts, capsules, gummies, creams, lotions, and purified isolates. Formulations are meticulously crafted to target specific symptoms and provide customers with natural healing compounds they can trust.

Bloom Hemp goes beyond delivering exceptional products - offering unmatched customer service and support. All customers benefit from Free Email Care Plans and a dedicated Nurse Line, staffed by trained Holistic Cannabis Nurses who can provide valuable insights into CBD's effects on the body, discuss health goals, and help choose the most suitable products tailored to their specific needs are also available.

"We take pride in beginning as an independently owned and operated Hemp CBD company," said Chief Nursing Officer Sherri Mack for Bloom Hemp. "With the acquisition, we remain a female and nurse-owned company that is committed to revolutionizing healthcare options, and offering a natural, alternative solution for our customers, providing them with much-needed relief."

To experience the Bloom Hemp difference, please visit their website at www.bloomhemp.com . For a complimentary Care Plan, head over to https://bloomhemp.com/services/ . Explore the vibrant community of Holistic Caring & The Green Nurse by joining the Free Network. https://network.holisticcaring.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Holistic Caring & The Green Nurse at Bloom Hemp

Phone: 970-404-HOPE (4673)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Holistic Caring