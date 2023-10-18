Holistic Caring & The Green Nurse Revolutionize the Cannabis and CBD Industries

News provided by

Holistic Caring

18 Oct, 2023, 08:32 ET

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cannabis and CBD Industries are poised for a groundbreaking transformation with the recent acquisition of Bloom Hemp CBD by Holistic Caring & The Green Nurse. This partnership represents a significant milestone, combining vast expertise with a holistic approach to unlock the full potential of CBD/cannabis for therapeutic purposes.

Continue Reading
Holistic Caring® was founded in 2016 by Elisabeth Mack, RN, BSN, MBA, to serve patients new to cannabis, and educating health professionals in San Diego, CA. The Green Nurse® was founded in 2016 by Sherri Mack, RN, BSN, to serve patients and health professionals new to cannabis in Boston, MA.
Holistic Caring® was founded in 2016 by Elisabeth Mack, RN, BSN, MBA, to serve patients new to cannabis, and educating health professionals in San Diego, CA. The Green Nurse® was founded in 2016 by Sherri Mack, RN, BSN, to serve patients and health professionals new to cannabis in Boston, MA.

Holistic Caring & The Green Nurse began as two companies, but with complementary and synergistic purposes, they combined forces to become a single entity, and have expanded further with this acquisition.

With 38 states allowing medical use and 24 states permitting recreational access, the demand for safe and effective CBD products continues to soar. Holistic Caring & The Green Nurse has emerged as an industry leader - empowering patients, healthcare professionals, and the wider community through their comprehensive online educational programs, coaching services, and trusted Green Nurse Approved Seal of Approval.

Elisabeth Mack, the new CEO of Bloom Hemp, expressed her enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "After years of vetting CBD brands and formulating products for others, we are excited to perfect the customer experience ourselves, ensuring high quality, safety, and value for exceptional patient care."

Bloom Hemp boasts an extensive range of USDA Organic CBD products, including tinctures, extracts, capsules, gummies, creams, lotions, and purified isolates. Formulations are meticulously crafted to target specific symptoms and provide customers with natural healing compounds they can trust.

Bloom Hemp goes beyond delivering exceptional products - offering unmatched customer service and support. All customers benefit from Free Email Care Plans and a dedicated Nurse Line, staffed by trained Holistic Cannabis Nurses who can provide valuable insights into CBD's effects on the body, discuss health goals, and help choose the most suitable products tailored to their specific needs are also available. 

"We take pride in beginning as an independently owned and operated Hemp CBD company," said Chief Nursing Officer Sherri Mack for Bloom Hemp. "With the acquisition, we remain a female and nurse-owned company that is committed to revolutionizing healthcare options, and offering a natural, alternative solution for our customers, providing them with much-needed relief."

To experience the Bloom Hemp difference, please visit their website at www.bloomhemp.com. For a complimentary Care Plan, head over to https://bloomhemp.com/services/. Explore the vibrant community of Holistic Caring & The Green Nurse by joining the Free Network. https://network.holisticcaring.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Holistic Caring & The Green Nurse at Bloom Hemp
Phone: 970-404-HOPE (4673)
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Holistic Caring

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.