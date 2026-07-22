Holland America and Rolling Stone Debut New Rock Show on Oosterdam; One of Four New World Stage Productions Created with RWS Global

SEATTLE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four new shows are taking center stage on Holland America Line's Oosterdam, expanding the cruise line's award-winning entertainment lineup with fresh productions and iconic collaborations. The four original shows were created exclusively for Holland America Line in partnership with RWS Global, the world leader in live moments across entertainment and sports.

The most anticipated debut is a new rock show created by RWS Global in collaboration with Rolling Stone: "Holland America Line and Rolling Stone Present, All Access: The Songs That Shaped Us." Celebrating music from rock legends, the production follows the success of the Rolling Stone Lounge venue found on most Holland America Line ships.

"We listened to what our guests wanted—more visually impressive productions with incredible music and memorable performances—and these four new shows deliver that," said Joe Chantry, vice president of entertainment & enrichment for Holland America Line. "Working with our creative partners at RWS Global and Rolling Stone, we've developed an entertainment lineup that is bold, immersive and uniquely Holland America Line, giving guests even more reasons to make World Stage part of every evening on board."

Following its successful launch on Koningsdam, the acclaimed "Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway," is now on Oosterdam. "Decadence" and "Disco Fever" complete the four new productions that are already playing on the ship's World Stage.

"The new show with Rolling Stone leverages one of the world's most iconic music brands to create an unforgettable live entertainment experience for Holland America Line's guests," said Craig Laurie, chief creative officer of RWS Global. "The extraordinary success of the Rolling Stone Lounge makes it clear that guests crave authentic, brand‑driven entertainment rooted in nostalgia. Building on a proven fan favorite, we've expanded the experience into a fully realized stage production featuring singers, dancers, and the band from Rolling Stone Lounge."

"Rolling Stone has always celebrated the songs and artists that shape how people feel, connect and create memories, and this partnership with Holland America Line brings that spirit to audiences in a fresh, immersive way," said Julian Holguin, chief executive officer of Rolling Stone. "We're excited to build on the momentum of Rolling Stone Lounge with a new live experience that feels both unmistakably Rolling Stone and perfectly suited for guests looking to engage with music in a meaningful, memorable setting."

Details about Oosterdam's shows produced by Holland America Line and RWS Global:

"Holland America Line and Rolling Stone Present All Access: The Songs That Shaped Us": The energetic show celebrates music from rock legends, including The Eagles, Janis Joplin, Van Halen and Fleetwood Mac. This adrenaline-fueled concert experience blends powerhouse live music with dynamic choreography in a celebration of rock's most iconic hits.

The energetic show celebrates music from rock legends, including The Eagles, Janis Joplin, Van Halen and Fleetwood Mac. This adrenaline-fueled concert experience blends powerhouse live music with dynamic choreography in a celebration of rock's most iconic hits. "Decadence": An electrifying fusion of music, movement, and spectacle—where Las Vegas pulse meets New York sophistication and old-world Hollywood glamour. Iconic songs ignite high-octane showstoppers amid dazzling visuals and precision showgirls.

An electrifying fusion of music, movement, and spectacle—where Las Vegas pulse meets New York sophistication and old-world Hollywood glamour. Iconic songs ignite high-octane showstoppers amid dazzling visuals and precision showgirls. "Disco Fever": Guests step into a glittering, high-energy disco celebration. Featuring "Le Freak," "It's Raining Men" and "I Love the Nightlife." Iconic hits return with modern flair—transforming the stage into a shimmering, feel-good dance party.

Guests step into a glittering, high-energy disco celebration. Featuring "Le Freak," "It's Raining Men" and "I Love the Nightlife." Iconic hits return with modern flair—transforming the stage into a shimmering, feel-good dance party. "Fosse and Verdon, the Duet That Changed Broadway": Created in partnership with the Verdon Fosse Legacy®, the show is a dazzling sequence of iconic musical numbers inspired by Bob Fosse's and Gwen Verdon's original choreography, as well as never-before-seen archival audio and video content. The spectacle showcases the duo's legendary contributions from Broadway classics to cinematic masterpieces, including "Damn Yankees," "Sweet Charity," "Cabaret," "Chicago" and more. One critic called it "...hands down the best show I've ever seen on a ship."

The four shows are already live on Oosterdam with bookings available this fall. Sample departures per person, double occupancy (with taxes and fees included in the fares) include:

Oosterdam is the first of six ships that will undergo a complete revitalization as part of Holland America Evolution, the most ambitious guest experience update in the company's 153-year history. Oosterdam's renovations debut in December 2027.

Editor's Note: Photos are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/dboufiuo

FAQ

Q: What is the biggest addition in this entertainment announcement?

A: Holland America Line is debuting four new World Stage productions on Oosterdam, including "All Access: The Songs That Shaped Us," an original show developed with Rolling Stone and RWS Global that celebrates legendary rock artists.

Q: Why partner with Rolling Stone?

A: Holland America Line has seen strong guest interest in its Rolling Stone Lounge venues and worked with Rolling Stone and RWS Global to expand that music experience into a full-scale theatrical production featuring live musicians, vocalists and dancers.

Q: Are these shows exclusive to one ship?

A: The new productions are currently featured on Oosterdam. However, the show "Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway" is also currently on Koningsdam.

Q: What types of entertainment can guests expect from the new productions?

A: Holland America Line's new lineup includes a rock-inspired concert experience, a Broadway retrospective celebrating Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, a 1970s disco celebration, and a high-energy theatrical spectacle blending music, dance and visual effects.

Q: How does this fit into the broader onboard experience?

A: Holland America Line continues to invest in exclusive entertainment that complements its destination-focused itineraries, giving guests more opportunities to enjoy premium live performances throughout their voyage.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising. Holland America Line is part of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports & destinations worldwide. (NYSE: CCL).

About RWS Global

RWS Global is the world leader in groundbreaking live moments across entertainment and sports, creating customized guest experiences spanning theatrical productions, live events, immersive destinations, multimedia, consumer products, and more.

RWS Global is headquartered in New York, London, Cincinnati, Shanghai, Riyadh, Orlando and Sydney with dedicated RWS Studios in NYC and the UK to serve its vast talent pipeline and client base. With a focus on entertainment and sports experiences, RWS Global serves major brands and corporations, theaters, cruise lines, sports properties, live venues, parks, resorts and more. Offering end-to-end services from ideation to operations, RWS Global's team of world-class designers, creators, producers and visionary talent provide unrivaled scale, producing over one million live moments every day and employing over 8,000 individuals and performers worldwide. The RWS Global roster of clients includes Apple, Azamara, The Coca-Cola Company, Commonwealth Games, Crayola, Europa-Park Resort, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS™ Experience by Original X Productions, Hard Rock Resorts, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, Holland America Line, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, International Cricket Council, Invictus Games, Lionsgate, MSC Cruises, Roompot, Rugby World Cup, Six Flags, Space Center Houston, TUI Group, Vera Wang, Warner Bros., Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Chicago the Musical, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and more. For more information, visit rwsglobal.com.

About Rolling Stone

Five decades since its founding, Rolling Stone today has evolved into a multi-platform content brand with unrivaled access and authority, reaching a global audience of over 60 million people per month. Staying true to its mission to tell exceptional stories that illuminate the culture of our times, Rolling Stone is an authority for music reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting political commentary and award-winning journalism across print, digital, mobile, video, social and events. Operated and published by Penske Media Corporation, Rolling Stone provides "all the news that fits."

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SOURCE Holland America Line