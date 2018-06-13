Holland America Line and O, The Oprah Magazine Set Sail on a Three-Day Girls' Getaway Cruise Jan. 30, 2019, with Oprah Winfrey Aboard Nieuw Statendam

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/7999952-holland-america-cruise-oprah-winfrey-gayle-king-girls-getaway/

"We are so excited to have Oprah set sail with us again for the Girls' Getaway cruise in partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine, and we're deeply honored that Oprah will serve as godmother of Nieuw Statendam," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "The time-honored maritime tradition of choosing a godmother for a new vessel dates back more than 4,000 years and is revered as important in bringing good luck and protection to the ship and all who sail on board, so it's perfectly fitting that the Girls' Getaway cruise will take place on Nieuw Statendam. We anticipate the energy and inspirational spirit will be unlike any other cruise experience there is — and life-changing for many."

The Girls' Getaway cruise sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and spends a day at Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line's idyllic private island in the Bahamas. The Girls' Getaway cruise celebrates the power of friendship and will feature exclusive onboard experiences that honor and pay tribute to the special bond between women.

As a highlight, guests will have the opportunity to attend one of three live "Conversations with Oprah." Additionally, editorial staff from O, The Oprah Magazine will be on board hosting special events, including Editor-in-Chief Lucy Kaylin, Creative Director Adam Glassman, Beauty Director Brian Underwood and Books Editor Leigh Haber.

"The partnership with Holland America Line has been a dream come true," said Jayne Jamison, senior vice president, publisher and chief revenue officer of O, The Oprah Magazine. "Our teams have worked seamlessly together to create unforgettable moments inspired by content in the magazine for the January 2019 sailing that reflect our core values and goals of helping people expand their horizons and live their best life."

Activities and Events on the Girls' Getaway Cruise

A Conversation with Oprah: Winfrey will share highlights of her career, inspirational stories of the amazing women she has met over the years, and the desire for this cruise to be the start of something meaningful for those on board. King will join Winfrey on stage for a candid and entertaining chat that shows the deep bond between these two best friends.

Love That! Style Session with Adam Glassman: Glassman will host a style presentation revealing his tips, tricks and secrets for essential pieces that everyone needs in their wardrobe. Following his talk, Glassman will join guests in the onboard dedicated O Shop to offer shopping advice.

O's Reading Room with Leigh Haber: Guests will have the opportunity to read the latest onboard book club selection (to be announced) and then join Haber for an intriguing discussion with the author. O's Reading Room was introduced on Holland America Line ships in 2017, and due to its overwhelming popularity, is now available on all ships in the fleet.

Just Breathe: Led by a guest instructor to be announced, participants set their intentions for the day and are encouraged to become present with themselves and those around them through meditation and movement. On the at-sea day, Just Breathe will be held around the serene Lido Pool area, and the experience moves to the beach during the call at private island Half Moon Cay.

Holland America Line and O, The Oprah Magazine Partnership

Building on the success of the exclusive partnership started in 2017, Holland America Line and O, The Oprah Magazine have extended their agreement through 2019 to unite the soul-stirring power of travel with O's deep commitment to connection and personal growth. Two remaining Adventure of Your Life Cruises with Holland America Line and O, The Oprah Magazine also will feature members of the magazine's editorial team, along with special guest speakers: Aug. 11, 2018, on a seven-day Alaska itinerary and Oct. 28, 2018, on a seven-day Caribbean sailing.

On Holland America Line cruises sailing in North America, guests can take part in a variety of engaging activities developed with the magazine's editors including meditation, exercise, healthy eating and more. O's Reading Room is available on all cruises worldwide.

For more information on O, The Oprah Magazine cruises please visit hollandamerica.com/OprahMag. To book your cruise, contact a travel professional, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Media Contacts:

Holland America Line:

Sally Andrews

Vice President, Public Relations

pr@hollandamerica.com

800-637-5029 or 206-626-9890

O, The Oprah Magazine :

Randi Friedman

Executive Director PR, Hearst Magazines

rfriedman@hearst.com

212-649-2578

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holland-america-line-and-o-the-oprah-magazine-set-sail-on-a-three-day-girls-getaway-cruise-jan-30-2019-with-oprah-winfrey-aboard-nieuw-statendam-300665468.html

SOURCE Holland America Line

Related Links

http://www.hollandamerica.com

