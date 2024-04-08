Holland America Line Becomes First Global Cruise Line to Receive International Seafood Certifications

Premium cruise line expands Global Fresh Fish Program with Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council certifications for sustainable and responsible seafood

SEATTLE, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is elevating its award-winning dining experience by becoming the first global cruise line to receive both Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certifications. The two organizations serve as the most credible standards worldwide for certified seafood.

The distinguished certifications take Holland America Line's Global Fresh Fish Program to the next level, underscoring the brand's commitment to serving guests the highest-quality seafood that is sourced sustainably when wild-caught and raised responsibly when farmed according to the strictest global standards.

"Our guests care about the quality and sustainability of the fresh fish we serve, and so do we," said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. "These certifications build on our commitment of bringing regionally inspired fresh seafood dishes from port to plate in 48 hours. We're proud to partner with two organizations that share our dedication to protecting the vitality of the oceans we sail."

Marine Stewardship Council | Aquaculture Stewardship Council

Marine Stewardship Council's focus is on sustainable wild-caught seafood, while Aquaculture Stewardship Council works with responsibly farmed seafood, with both organizations seeking to minimize environmental impacts. Aligning with both ecolabels signifies Holland America Line's commitment to programs that recognize and reward sustainable fishing practices, protect the ocean environment, and transform the seafood market toward greater sustainability.

"As the first global cruise line to successfully complete the Marine Stewardship Council's rigorous Chain of Custody audit, Holland America Line is extending our important work around sustainable, ocean-friendly fishing to a new category," said Erika Feller, Americas Director, Marine Stewardship Council.

"Consumer interest in sustainable fish options is growing and, by achieving this commitment, Holland America Line is helping to support our goal of ensuring responsibly farmed seafood supplies for future generations," said Chris Ninnes, CEO, Aquaculture Stewardship Council .

Onboard Dining and Guest Experience

All 11 ships in the fleet are Chain of Custody certified to serve Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council certified and labeled seafood, with the full rollout starting across five Holland America Line ships in May 2024 at the beginning of Europe and Canada/New England season.

They include Volendam in the Canada/New England region, and Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Zuiderdam and Oosterdam in Europe. Holland America Line's six ships in Alaska serve 100% sustainable seafood under its Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) certification.

Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council certified seafood dishes in Holland America Line's Main Dining Room, as well as in Lido Market and onboard specialty restaurants. Certified seafood from nine regions worldwide will be incorporated into Holland America Line seafood offerings: Asia, Australia, Canada/New England, Mexico, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, South America, the Caribbean, and Hawaii.

Onboard menus will indicate the type of certification with a symbol marked next to the dish using the Marine Stewardship Council blue fish, Aquaculture Stewardship Council sea green, and Responsible Fisheries Management logos. While not all seafood species aboard Holland America Line are currently certified, the cruise line is working toward 100% accreditation of species that are eligible to meet the organizations' standards.

Examples of seafood that will fall under the Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council certification umbrella on Holland America Line cruises include: Asian Barramundi, Tasmania Atlantic Salmon, Canadian and New England Haddock, Hawaiian Swordfish, Mediterranean Sardine, Mexican Tuna, Northern European Dover Sole, and South American Chilean Seabass, to name a few.

Global Fresh Fish Program

The new certifications are the latest achievements for Holland America Line's Global Fresh Fish Program. The pioneering initiative engages a global network of 60 ports to source and serve 80 types of fresh fish — from port to plate in less than 48 hours — in all restaurants on board. Guests can find fresh fish and ingredients native to various regions where the ships sail, yielding destination-inspired menus and local specialties that tell the story of each itinerary through cuisine.

Additionally, the Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council certifications fall on the heels of Holland America Line becoming the first cruise line to serve 100% fresh, certified sustainable and traceable wild Alaska seafood on board its six ships in Alaska through its Responsible Fisheries Management certification.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

About the Marine Stewardship Council

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is an international non-profit organization that sets globally recognized standards for sustainable fishing and the seafood supply chain. Fisheries representing 19% of the world's wild marine catch are engaged in its certification program. For more information visit msc.org and follow MSC on Instagram @MSCBlueFish.

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council

Responsible seafood starts at the farm. ASC's sea green label assures shoppers that:

The strictest standards are in place to improve farm practices

Seafood in stores actually comes from certified farms

Farms continue to meet the highest standards

We are constantly working toward greater sustainability

ASC is the only certification program that can verify your farmed seafood is what it claims to be, where it came from, how it was raised and how it got to you. Learn more at SeaGreenBeGreen.com and follow @asc.usa on Instagram.

