Holland America Line Enhances Entertainment with New Productions, Music Lineup and Destination-Specific Performances

New headliner shows anchor an expanded slate of entertainment offerings fleetwide

SEATTLE, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is adding to its award-winning entertainment lineup with the introduction of several new mainstage experiences in 2024. Four new shows will put a fresh spin on the classic cruise production format. Additional new productions tailored to various regions will provide a variety of performances focusing on the local culture where ships are cruising.

Beyond the mainstage, Holland America Line is adding Rolling Stone Lounge to more ships and enhancing its popular Billboard Onboard music experience.

"Over the past several years we've built one of the strongest entertainment experiences at sea, working with world-class musicians and dancers," said Bill Prince, vice president of entertainment and enrichment. "Adding these new theater experiences continues to build on our momentum."

Beginning in February 2024, the cruise line is set to debut four shows reuniting singing and dancing in a new mainstage experience. These concert-style productions are fronted by three multi-talented headliners, who will be supported by an ensemble of singers and dancers. The new shows are:

"Song & Dance": Set on a studio backlot, two leading men front a concert of musical numbers from Broadway, Hollywood and more.

Las Vegas goes to sea in this elaborate production, celebrating iconic female performers of the concert and nightclub stage. "All That!": Be a part of our studio audience as we present our take on the classic TV variety shows of the '60s, '70s and '80s. Headliners share the spotlight combining singing, dancing and a bit of comedy.

These new shows will be the anchor for entertainment programming. They debuted on Eurodam in February 2024, followed by Rotterdam, Zuiderdam and Nieuw Statendam by the end of June with more ships to follow.

Complementing the new shows on the mainstage, Holland America Line is featuring productions specific to each region so guests will experience a different lineup when they cruise in Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, South America and other areas around the world.

Unique Programming for Specific Regions

Caribbean cruises on Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam and Eurodam will feature the unique orchestral steel drum concerts of Island Magic playing a versatile repertoire ranging from traditional island sounds to unique versions of classical and pop songs. Cruises to Canada and New England on Volendam and Zuiderdam will introduce the new show Breton Thunder, an authentic Nova Scotia music experience highlighting the area's European roots. Sailings on Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam and Zuiderdam in Europe will feature classical string music with the Chordial Chamber Trio and Pantheon, a dynamic group of European tenors.

Alaska cruises will continue to feature the elite members of the Step One Dance Company, who blend innovative choreography with artistic video projection to create truly immersive experiences. Major Fourth will also take the stage with four singers delivering impactful harmonies that cover all genres and decades. Sailings in Alaska will also feature a new program called Destination: Alaska. This show is aimed at getting guests excited about the destination and will highlight shore excursions they can book to make the most of their cruise.

Rolling Stone Lounge, which showcases a seven-piece band playing everything from rock to pop to R&B, was added to Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam in December 2023. The music venue has already been a staple on board Noordam, Oosterdam, Zuiderdam and Westerdam. Billboard Onboard will embrace an updated piano bar concept through the lens of Billboard's chart-topping hits, with a different music theme each evening. B.B. King's Blues Club continues to be the centerpiece of the music scene on Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam. Meanwhile, a live, classical music trio will be featured on select European voyages on the mainstage, and on Grand and Legendary Voyages in the Explorer's Lounge.

Entertainment offerings vary by ship depending on the length of the cruise and destination of the ship.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

