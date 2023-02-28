Holland America Line Brings Alaska Cruise and Denali/Yukon Adventures to Seattle with Free Travel Show Saturday, March 18

Attendees can register to win Alaska cruises, sample Alaska craft beers and more

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is bringing the Great Land to Seattle with the all-day Alaska Cruise and Travel Show Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center at Pier 66. The free-to-attend, action-packed expo runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and invites locals who are dreaming about an Alaska cruise vacation to come learn, engage and see the best ways to experience this incredible destination with Holland America Line — the pioneer in Alaska cruising and Seattle's Hometown Cruise Line.

Westerdam in Glacier Bay, Alaska. (PRNewsfoto/Holland America Line) Holland America's new Base Camp at Alaska's McKinley Chalet Resort near Denali (PRNewsFoto/Holland America Line)

This is the third time that Holland America Line is offering the free Alaska travel expo in Seattle. Utilizing more than 75 years of Alaska expertise, the premium cruise line is rolling out the red carpet with an immersive display of all-things Alaska for the event. Attendees will be able to meet the people who bring Alaska to life, take part in gold panning and axe throwing, and enjoy live presentations and demonstrations.

"We're excited to be in our hometown of Seattle with our Alaska Cruise and Travel Show, showing why Holland America Line is the number-one choice for a cruise or overland tour to Alaska," said Bill Fletcher, senior director, destination marketing, Holland America Line. "Many of our Alaska cruises are roundtrip from Seattle, which is ideal for locals who don't want to fly to their vacation. This event allows us to engage with people who are thinking about an Alaska cruise but want to learn more from our team and our partners."

In addition to registering for a chance to win one of seven Alaska cruises for two, show attendees may also win two roundtrip Alaska Airlines tickets to anywhere the airline flies by participating in the "Passport to Adventure" drawing. Attendees who book a Holland America Line Alaska cruise or Cruisetour at the show will receive a special promotional offer valued at up to $350 per stateroom.

Scheduled for the Alaska Cruise and Travel Show presented by Holland America Line:

Lumberjack Rob "Silver Fox" Scheer is a founder and star of the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show in Ketchikan, Alaska , and the first man to win the title of IRONJACK World Champion. Rob began his career with a world title in log rolling at the age of eight, and he holds two IRONJACK titles and three World Champion 90' Speed Climber designations. A pioneer in lumberjack sports, he will demonstrate axe throwing, and attendees will have the opportunity to test their own skills.

is a founder and star of the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show in , and the first man to win the title of IRONJACK World Champion. Rob began his career with a world title in log rolling at the age of eight, and he holds two IRONJACK titles and three World Champion 90' Speed Climber designations. A pioneer in lumberjack sports, he will demonstrate axe throwing, and attendees will have the opportunity to test their own skills. Just like the prospectors of the Klondike Gold Rush of the 1800s (that put Seattle on the map), attendees can pan for real gold at the Gold Dredge 8 booth and perhaps take home an authentic nugget.

on the map), attendees can and perhaps take home an authentic nugget. Denali Brewing Company will be serving craft beers, and attendees will feel like they are at McKinley Chalet Resort's Denali Square as they roast marshmallows and make s'mores around a faux firepit with live music nearby.

will be serving craft beers, and attendees will feel like they are at McKinley Chalet Resort's Denali Square as they roast marshmallows and around a faux firepit with live music nearby. Holland America Line's own executive chef will perform cooking demonstrations showcasing some of the authentically Alaskan sustainable seafood dishes served on board.

own executive chef will perform showcasing some of the authentically Alaskan sustainable seafood dishes served on board. Discover the unique experiences and adventure at Icy Strait Point, an Alaska native owned-and-operated port destination where visitors can fly down the world's largest ZipRider, whale-watch in the nearby waters and soar high above in a helicopter on some of the many tours offered.

an native owned-and-operated port destination where visitors can fly down the world's largest ZipRider, whale-watch in the nearby waters and soar high above in a helicopter on some of the many tours offered. Discover tips about how to watch wildlife and enjoy nature through Gastineau Guiding's overview of one of the top reasons travelers choose Alaska .

overview of one of the top reasons travelers choose . Learn more about Holland America Line's "Alaska Up Close" enrichment and entertainment programming that brings Alaska on board through authentic experiences that focus on culture, cuisine and adventures ashore.

Shore excursion operators -- from the White Pass and Yukon Route Railway in Skagway to the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show in Ketchikan -- and Holland America Line representatives will be on hand to share more about what to expect when traveling to Alaska with the only cruise line that ventures into the Yukon Territory (hint: it involves river rafting, zip-lining and going deep into the wilderness to spot grizzlies and caribou).

The Alaska Cruise and Travel Show is presented by Holland America Line. Sponsors include Alaska Airlines, Allen Marine Tours, Denali Brewing Company, Icy Strait Point, Port of Seattle and Riverboat Discovery and Gold Dredge 8.

Cruising to Alaska in 2023

In 2023, six Holland America Line ships will explore Alaska, either roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, Canada; or between Whittier, Alaska, and Vancouver. Every Alaska cruise includes a visit to one or more of Alaska's iconic glacier destinations. The line's cruises offer more visits to Glacier Bay National Park, the "must-see" of every visit to Alaska, and during the Glacier Bay experience all ships sail with a Huna native interpretive guide as well as a park ranger who provide commentary, presentations and information on Alaska's famed national park.

Exclusive Cruisetours Explore the Denali and the Yukon

The Alaska landscape is one of the few places in the world that is best seen by combining a cruise with an overland adventure, and Holland America Line's award-winning Cruisetours offer guests 16 options that showcase remote and off-the-beaten path regions. Holland America Line is the only cruise company to weave must-see sites such as Denali National Park — the centerpiece of every Cruisetour — with the unspoiled reaches of Canada's Yukon Territory.

Alaska Up Close Immerses Guests in the Local Culture

With Holland America Line's "Alaska Up Close" program, guests on Alaska cruises are deeply immersed in the local culture with authentic onboard programming, cruise activities and award-winning shore excursions. The exclusive experiences are delivered through experts leading workshops and lectures, EXC Talks exploring the stories of real Alaskans, tours highlighting the best of each destination, and fine dining events showcasing the culinary traditions of the region.

For more information about the Alaska Travel Show presented by Holland America Line, visit the Alaska Cruise and Travel Show website, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

