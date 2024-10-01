Holland America Line Brings Wonders of Alaska Cruises and Cruisetours to San Diego with Free Travel Show Saturday, Nov. 9

Attendees are registered for a chance to win one of six $500 Holland America gift cards or an Alaska cruise for two, can pan for gold, meet an Alaskan lumberjack and more

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is bringing the Last Frontier to San Diego, California, with the all-day Alaska Cruise and Travel Show Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina. The free-to-attend, culturally immersive expo runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and invites locals who are dreaming about an Alaska cruise vacation to come learn, engage and see the best ways to experience this incredible destination with Holland America Line — the leader in Alaska cruising.

This is the first time that Holland America Line is bringing the free Alaska travel expo to San Diego, with previous shows in Seattle, Washington; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; and Phoenix, Arizona. Attendees can meet the people who bring Alaska to life, taste local specialties, take part in gold panning and axe throwing, and enjoy live presentations and demonstrations.

"San Diego is a major homeport for Holland America Line with cruises to Hawaii, Mexico and the South Pacific. However, our Alaska departures are just a short flight away to Seattle or Vancouver," said Bill Fletcher, senior director of consumer programs for Holland America Line. "We're excited to meet with potential Holland America Line cruisers and guests who have already booked their Alaska vacation. By bringing together a collection of authentic Alaska experts, we will showcase the many ways to experience the Great Land with Holland America — from the most glacier viewing experiences to more opportunities to see wildlife and wilderness on shore excursions."

In addition to being registered for a chance to win one of six $500 Holland America Line gift cards, attendees will also be entered for a chance to win the grand prize of a Holland America Line Alaska cruise for two. Official sweepstakes rules can be found at AlaksaTravelShow.com.

Attendees who book a Holland America Line Alaska cruise or Cruisetour at the show will receive a special offer of reduced deposits and an onboard credit.

Shore excursion team members will be on-site to discuss the diverse array of options in Alaska. Attendees who have a Holland America Line Alaska cruise booked and who can access their account online can book tours at the event. Guests with a booked Alaska cruise also will be able to customize their vacation by adding other onboard amenities on-site, including beverage packages, specialty dining and more.

Scheduled for the Alaska Cruise and Travel Show presented by Holland America Line:

Lumberjack Will "Buck Randy" Randall is a star in the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show in Ketchikan, Alaska , and oversees the lumberjacks as Jack Boss of the camp. He will demonstrate axe throwing for attendees.

is a star in the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show in , and oversees the lumberjacks as of the camp. He will demonstrate axe throwing for attendees. Just like the prospectors of the Klondike Gold Rush of 1898 (which put Seattle on the map), attendees can pan for real gold at the Gold Dredge 8 booth .

on the map), attendees can . Holland America Line's chefs will perform cooking demonstrations showcasing some of the authentic Alaskan dishes served on board.

chefs will perform showcasing some of the authentic Alaskan dishes served on board. Discover tips on how to watch wildlife and enjoy nature on a cruise with a Holland America Line wildlife expert who will showcase one of the top reasons travelers choose Alaska .

who will showcase one of the top reasons travelers choose . Enjoy live music at Denali Square , Holland America's exclusive Denali venue.

, Holland America's exclusive Denali venue. Play a game of Pickle Pong in anticipation of playing a pickleball on the ship's court, available on every Alaska cruise.

in anticipation of playing a pickleball on the ship's court, available on every cruise. Learn about the Alaska shipboard experience , including Glacier Day programming, destination-centric dining, entertainment and more.

, including Glacier Day programming, destination-centric dining, entertainment and more. Meet exhibitors and hear about Alaska from locals, including representatives from White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad, K2 Aviation, Denali Park Adventures, Gastineau Guiding, Alaska Railroad and Explore Fairbanks.

Cruising to Alaska in 2025

In 2025, six Holland America Line ships will explore Alaska, either roundtrip from Seattle, roundtrip from Vancouver or between Whittier, Alaska, and Vancouver. Every Alaska cruise includes a visit to one or more of Alaska's iconic glacier destinations. The line's cruises offer more visits to Alaska's many glaciers, and during the Glacier Bay experience all ships sail with a National Park Ranger who provides commentary, presentations and information on Alaska's famed national park.

To see even more of Alaska, guests can combine a cruise with an overland adventure on one of Holland America Line's Cruisetours. Holland America Line is the only cruise company to weave must-see sites such as Denali National Park — the centerpiece of every Cruisetour — with the unspoiled reaches of Canada's Yukon Territory.

For more information about the Alaska Travel Show presented by Holland America Line, visit the Alaska Cruise and Travel Show website, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

SOURCE Holland America Line