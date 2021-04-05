Holland America Line Celebrates 'National Food Faces Day' April 6 in Honor of Master Chef Rudi Sodamin's Pop Art Sensation

Join Holland America Line April 6 to celebrate the first annual National Food Faces Day. Tweet this

"We have seen the way Food Faces resonates with people, showing us that Rudi's passion for bringing happiness through food can transcend beyond our guests to fans everywhere," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "Designating April 6 National Food Faces Day not only honors Rudi's creativity when it comes to food and art, but it also shows everyone that Holland America Line continues to be an innovator in unique ways."

Sodamin began designing and photographing his Food Faces several years ago on a whim in a shipboard galley to entertain team members. In 2018 he released the art-table book, "Food Faces," featuring more than 150 vibrant images of his edible cast of characters. His artistic inspiration comes from culinary ingredients and human expression, and he created each personality from food items including vegetables, fruit, meats, fish, grains and sweets.

"When I saw how my Food Faces inspired people and made them smile, I knew that this art was capable of something special. I want to spread that joy through these works of art created with food," said Sodamin. "Food Faces can be made with anything edible, and I encourage everyone to have fun, be creative and let go while making culinary art.

"A simple fruit plate presented as a cheerful face at breakfast is a great way to start your day with a smile," added Sodamin. "I'm excited to have an official day to celebrate my passion for Food Faces with everyone around the world."

On board Holland America Line ships, guests who dine at award-winning Rudi's Sel de Mer upscale seafood restaurant or pop-up can enjoy his dynamic Food Faces on exclusive limited-edition plate chargers made by Bernardaud, the leading French manufacturer of Limoges porcelain. Each plate charger features a different image from the "Food Faces" book, creating a table setting that's a conversation starter.

Sodamin's "Food Faces" coffee table book was published by Welcome Books, an imprint of Rizzoli, and is available for purchase at bookstores nationwide and online.

Bernardaud plate charger sets and the "Food Faces" book also can be purchased on board Holland America Line ships.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon more than 70 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits more than 470 ports in 98 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, is under construction and will join the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently enhancing health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Our actual offerings may vary from what is displayed or described in marketing materials. Review our current Cruise Updates, Health & Safety Protocols and CDC Travel Advisories .

SOURCE Holland America Line

Related Links

http://www.hollandamerica.com

