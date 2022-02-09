Holland America Line Explores Alaska in 2023 with a Six-Ship Complement and Cruisetours to Denali and the Yukon Tweet this

"Alaska continues to be among our most popular destinations, and we are excited to have six ships in Alaska in 2023, along with the return of the 14-day cruise," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "We've offered Alaska exploration longer than any cruise line, we continue to have more Glacier Bay itineraries and we're the only way to see the Yukon combined with a cruise. Holland America Line knows Alaska and can deliver authentic experiences guests won't find anywhere else."

From April through September 2023, guests can embark on Holland America Line's cruises to Alaska aboard Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Volendam and Westerdam. In addition to seven-day itineraries, Holland America Line is bringing back the popular 14-day "Great Alaska Explorer" cruise for two departures.

For explorers who want to travel farther into the Great Land, 16 different Cruisetours (formerly Land+Sea Journeys) combine a three-, four- or seven-day Alaska cruise with an inland exploration of Denali National Park. Holland America Line is the only cruise line that extends land tours up to the unspoiled reaches of Canada's Yukon Territory.

Cruises sail roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, B.C.; or one-way between Whittier (Anchorage), Alaska, and Vancouver. The ships deliver a premium experience designed for immersive cruising. Wraparound decks and an abundance of verandah staterooms bring guests closer to Alaska's natural wonders, while enriching Explorations Central (EXC) programming presents the opportunity to learn about the culture and history from authentic experts.

Voted Number-One Cruise Line in Alaska by Cruise Critic and AFAR

Holland America Line was named the top pick for Alaska in the 2020 Porthole Cruise Magazine Editor-in-Chief Awards, 2020 AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards, 2019 Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards and 2019 TravelAge West Wave Awards Editor's Pick; as well as Best Itineraries in the 2019 Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards, confirming its position as the number-one cruise line in Alaska by some of the world's most discerning travelers and cruise experts. Additionally, Koningsdam was voted the top mid-sized cruise ship in the 2020 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Highlights for 2023 Alaska Cruises:

Every Alaska cruise includes a visit to one or more of Alaska's iconic glacier destinations: Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, Hubbard Glacier and Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm .

cruise includes a visit to one or more of iconic glacier destinations: Glacier Bay National Fjord, Hubbard Glacier and Twin Sawyer Glaciers of . The 14-day "Great Alaskan Explorer" itinerary returns in 2023 to offer an in-depth adventure. Roundtrip from Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam ( May 7 ) and Noordam ( Sept. 17 ), the cruise calls at the Alaskan ports of Kodiak , Anchorage , Valdez , Sitka , Skagway and Ketchikan , and features Glacier Bay.

aboard ( ) and ( ), the cruise calls at the Alaskan ports of , , , , and , and features Glacier Bay. Seven-day "Glacier Discovery Northbound" and "Glacier Discovery Southbound" itineraries cruise between Whittier and Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam . Ports include Ketchikan , Juneau and Skagway, Alaska .

and aboard and . Ports include , and . Seven-day "Alaska Inside Passage" cruises sail roundtrip from Vancouver on Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Volendam . Ports include Ketchikan , Juneau and Skagway , except for Noordam that stops at Sitka vs Skagway.

on and . Ports include , and , except for that stops at Sitka vs Skagway. Seven-day "Alaskan Explorer" cruises sail roundtrip from Seattle aboard Eurodam and Westerdam , and include calls at Victoria, British Columbia (evening stay); and Ketchikan , Juneau and Sitka .

aboard and , and include calls at (evening stay); and , and . All ships cruising in Alaska feature expanded onboard programming: guests can engage with an Alaska naturalist, special EXC presentations explore local topics such as Alaska's bush pilots and the famous Iditarod race, and cruises with Glacier Bay take on a National Park Ranger and local Huna Tlingit guides.

Highlights for 2023 Denali Cruisetours:

Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam will offer Denali Cruisetours ranging from nine to 14 days.

and will offer Denali Cruisetours ranging from nine to 14 days. All Denali Cruisetours include a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise featuring Glacier Bay, plus either College Fjord or Hubbard Glacier (depending on the direction), Inside Passage, as well as up to three nights at the McKinley Chalet Resort at the entrance to Denali National Park .

. All Double and Triple Denali itineraries include the Tundra Wilderness Tour, which provides the best wildlife viewing through Denali National Park .

. Holland America Line owns its motorcoaches, railcars and hotels, so schedules are preferential. Each Cruisetour gets a scenic ride on the luxury-domed McKinley Explorer, including select itineraries that offer Direct-to-Denali service, taking guests from their ship to their Denali hotel room on the same day.

Highlights for 2023 Yukon & Denali Cruisetours:

Holland America Line is the ONLY cruise line to offer an Alaska cruise combined with an overland tour to Denali and the Yukon .

is the ONLY cruise line to offer an cruise combined with an overland tour to Denali and the . Yukon & Denali Cruisetours range from nine to 18 days and include either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Volendam , or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Noordam ; a two-or three-night stay at Denali; and a journey into the Yukon .

& Denali Cruisetours range from nine to 18 days and include either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on or , or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on or ; a two-or three-night stay at Denali; and a journey into the . Every Yukon & Denali Cruisetour includes the services of a professional Journey Host, who makes time on land easy, convenient and insightful.

& Denali Cruisetour includes the services of a professional Journey Host, who makes time on land easy, convenient and insightful. All Yukon & Denali Cruisetours include a ride on the McKinley Explorer full-dome railcars, and select itineraries add on the historic White Pass & Yukon Route railroad from Skagway .

& Denali Cruisetours include a ride on the McKinley Explorer full-dome railcars, and select itineraries add on the historic White Pass & Route railroad from . Yukon & Denali Cruisetours feature two nights in Dawson City , affording guests more time to relive Gold Rush history. Additional overnight experiences vary depending on the Cruisetour.

& Denali Cruisetours feature two nights in , affording guests more time to relive Gold Rush history. Additional overnight experiences vary depending on the Cruisetour. An included tour on the Klondike Spirit paddlewheeler takes guests along the Yukon River past stunning tall pines, historic towns and wildlife; nearly all Yukon & Denali Cruisetours include a Gold Dredge 8 tour; and every Yukon & Denali itinerary includes the Tundra Wilderness Tour at Denali National Park .

Holland America Line's McKinley Chalet Resort and Denali Square

Cruisetours includes a stay at the McKinley Chalet Resort at the entrance to Denali National Park. The property is Holland America Line's magnificent 68-acre hotel on the Nenana River. The resort features dining facilities and guest rooms, including a 99-room complex featuring Denali Suites with balconies and larger living areas.

Centrally located between the McKinley Chalet Resort and riverfront guest rooms, Denali Square is a gathering area with restaurants, an amphitheater, fire pits, outdoor seating, retail shops offering local goods, and an artist-in-residence cabin where Alaska native and local artists display and discuss their works.

Book With Have It All Premium Cruise Package

Alaska cruise pricing starts at a "Have it All" premium package rate of $999 per person, double occupancy for a seven-day sailing, which includes four high-value amenities: one shore excursion, a Signature Beverage Package, one night specialty dining and a Wi-Fi Surf Package to stay connected throughout the cruise. Cruise-only fares start at $684 per person, double. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Holland America Line