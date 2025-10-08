Holland America Line Goes Glam with Cruising's First Lipstick Blending Bar at Sea

The new 'Blend Bar' experience allows guests to create a customized lipstick or gloss

SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is sailing into style with the launch of Blend Bar — the first lipstick blending bar at sea. Beauty connoisseurs can design and take home a signature lipstick or gloss created on board at the exclusive lipstick lab. The hands-on Blend Bar experience is guided by an expert beauty consultant who will help guests create a wearable memory of their cruise vacation.

Blend Bar offers a palette of more than 30 premium pigments, four luxurious finishes, and over 20 signature flavors to craft a custom lipstick or gloss. Perfect for any age and bookable for individual or group experiences, Blend Bar is in the beauty section of the shipboard shops. The blending experience currently is available on Nieuw Statendam, Eurodam, Westerdam, Oosterdam, Zuiderdam, Volendam, and Zaandam. The rollout of Blend Bar to the remaining four ships in the fleet will be completed by mid-November.

"Today's travelers are looking for more than just a vacation — they want exclusive experiences like Blend Bar that feel personal, immersive and meaningful," said Carole Biencourt, vice president of onboard revenue for Holland America Line. "We're excited to launch the first lipstick blending bar at sea, where our beauty-loving guests can express themselves and create a unique souvenir of their time on board."

Blend Bar participants embark on a beauty journey to curate a signature shade from dozens of blendable pigments. Working together with the consultant, guests choose their colors to create a one-of-a-kind hue, match a favorite discontinued color or formulate the perfect shade that complements an outfit. Each tailored blend can be made into one of four finishes: butter, crème, matte or gloss.

Elevating the customization, guests can choose from more than 20 flavors and essences, and dimension can be added with frost, shimmer or iridescent effects. Once blended, the custom formula is melted and poured into a lipstick mold or gloss tube. Guests can create a custom name for their lipstick, which will be applied to the tube upon completion. In addition, each guest receives their personalized product along with a formula card listing their selected ingredients for future recreations.

Blend Bar uses products with the highest quality/integrity, free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates and GMOs, as well as cruelty-free, gluten-free and vegan ingredients. The pigments are packed with antioxidants and SPF for everyday sun protection.

Whether celebrating a special moment or simply indulging in a touch of personal luxury, this one-of-a-kind beauty experience lets guests take home a unique memento from an unforgettable cruise. The Blend Bar experience is $65 for a custom lipstick or liquid matte, and lip gloss is $60 per tube.

