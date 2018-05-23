Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience

Clarabridge selected award winners who demonstrate superior innovation, leadership and measurable results with its customer experience programs. Holland America Line receives nearly 300,000 guest surveys annually, and the Clarabridge technology helps the company analyze the written comments accompanying these surveys.

"We strive to exceed expectations on every cruise, and being able to easily analyze guest satisfaction surveys with the Clarabridge software allows us to be responsive and focus on the services that ultimately have the greatest impact on our guest experience," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "I'm proud to say that Holland America Line's satisfaction scores and sentiment have risen to new levels recently with our fleetwide average Net Promoter Score at the highest ever in the month of April 2018, 10 points above the same time last year.

"These scores reaffirm that the innovations and new programs we have implemented are resonating strongly with our guests and enhancing their cruise experience," added Ashford.

About Clarabridge

Clarabridge's SaaS customer experience management solution helps hundreds of the world's leading brands put customer feedback to work. Offering the most comprehensive solution for omni-source listening; accurate customer and text analytics; and real-time, guided action are why leading brands trust Clarabridge to power their CX programs and drive a customer-focused strategy. The result: better customer experiences. For more information, visit clarabridge.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 113-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia/New Zealand and Asia voyages; four annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada and New England, Bermuda, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Koningsdam in 2016 and has a second Pinnacle-class ship, Nieuw Statendam, to be delivered in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship will be delivered in 2021.

The company is undergoing $300 million in brand enhancements to secure its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through an exclusive partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine; during an America's Test Kitchen show; at Explorations Café presented by The New York Times; and by taking a Digital Workshop powered by Windows. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, Billboard Onboard and B.B. King's Blues Club. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for our guests.

