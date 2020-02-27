Holland America Line Hosts its Second Alaska Cruise & Travel Show March 7 at the Vancouver Fairmont Waterfront

Entry is free! Attendees are registered for a chance to win one of two Alaska cruises or one of five US$500 Holland America Line gift cards and can meet Holland America Line President Orlando Ashford, lumberjack Boone Sheer, throw an axe, pan for gold, meet an Alaskan husky and more.

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is bringing the Last Frontier to Vancouver, British Columbia, with an all-day Alaska Cruise & Travel Show Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver. The free-to-attend, action-packed expo runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PST and invites locals who are dreaming about traveling north to come learn about and discover the iconic and authentic Alaska and how to experience this incredible region with Holland America Line. Entrance is free, but attendees must register at www.AlaskaTravelShow.com.

Attendees will be able to meet the people who bring Alaska and the Yukon to life, try their hand at axe throwing or gold panning, make s'mores, take a selfie with a real Alaskan husky and enjoy theater presentations throughout the day. World champion lumberjack Boone Sheer will make a special appearance and show off his axe-throwing skills.

In addition to registering for a chance to win one of two seven-day Alaska cruise vacations for two or one of five US$500 Holland America Line gift cards, those who attend the show and book a Holland America Line Alaska Cruise or Land+Sea Journey by March 28, 2020, can make a booking for just a $99 deposit and will receive a special offer of up to $350 in shipboard and land tour credit per stateroom booking.

Scheduled for the Alaska Travel Show presented by Holland America Line

Holland America Line President Orlando Ashford will be in attendance to share remarks and give away two seven-day cruises … and he'll bring with him his selfie-worthy Alaskan husky, Spike.

will be in attendance to share remarks and give away two seven-day cruises … and he'll bring with him his selfie-worthy Alaskan husky, Spike. Lumberjack Boon "Junior" Sheer is a star in the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show in Ketchikan, Alaska , and a three-time World Champion Log Roller and a three-time Alaskan IRONJACK Champion. He will demonstrate axe throwing, and attendees will have the opportunity to test their own skills.

is a star in the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show in , and a three-time World Champion Log Roller and a three-time Alaskan IRONJACK Champion. He will demonstrate axe throwing, and attendees will have the opportunity to test their own skills. Just like the prospectors of the Yukon gold rush of the 1800s, attendees can pan for real gold and perhaps take home an authentic nugget. A gold nugget prize drawing will also take place.

gold rush of the 1800s, attendees can and perhaps take home an authentic nugget. A gold nugget prize drawing will also take place. At the Denali Square Experience, attendees will feel like they are relaxing in the heart of the McKinley Chalet Resort as they roast marshmallows and make s'mores.

Step into the landscapes of Alaska , experience the breathtaking scenery and get up close to wildlife during a Virtual Reality Alaska exploration with dynamic video and viewing goggles.

, experience the breathtaking scenery and get up close to wildlife during a exploration with dynamic video and viewing goggles. Savor the tastes of Alaska with a multimedia presentation by Juneau Food Tours , showcasing opportunities in Alaska's capital and featuring real Alaskan food by real Alaskans.

with a multimedia presentation by , showcasing opportunities in capital and featuring real Alaskan food by real Alaskans. Discover tips about how to watch wildlife and enjoy nature through Gastineau Guiding's overview of one of the top reasons travelers choose Alaska .

Attendees will also learn how Holland America Line delivers the authentic wonders of Alaska, why the brand was voted the Number One Alaska experience by Cruise Critic members and the readers of AFAR magazine, and why booking a Holland America Line cruise or Land+Sea Journey is a bucket-list experience.

Shore tour operators and Holland America Line representatives will be on hand to share more about what to expect when traveling to Alaska with the only cruise line that ventures into the Yukon Territory. (Hint: It involves river rafting, gold panning and delving deep into the tundra to spot grizzlies and caribou.)

Event sponsors for the Alaska Travel Show presented by Holland America Line include Alaska Airlines, Alaska Railroad, Allen Marine, Bering Sea Crab Fisherman's Tour, the ports of Icy Strait Point and Ketchikan, and White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad.

Number One in Alaska by Cruise Critic Members and AFAR Magazine Readers and Best Alaska Itineraries by Porthole Cruise Magazine

Holland America Line has recently been recognized with several top awards for its leadership and expertise in Alaska by some of the world's most discerning cruisers. The 2019 Cruise Critic's Cruisers' Destination Awards named Holland America Line Number One in Alaska, as did the readers of AFAR magazine. Porthole Cruise Magazine honored the cruise line with the award for Best Alaska Itineraries. Holland America Line has been taking guests to The Great Land for more than 70 years — longer than Alaska has been a state — and that experience and insider knowledge are reflected in the most immersive Alaska and Yukon itineraries available to travelers.

Only Holland America Line offers the most visits to Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve, the "must-see" of every visit to Alaska, and during the Glacier Bay experience all ships sail with a Huna native as well as a park ranger who provide commentary, presentations and information on Alaska's famed national park.

In 2020 Koningsdam, Maasdam, Volendam, Noordam and Westerdam will sail seven- and 14-day roundtrip Vancouver cruises from April through September, while Noordam and Westerdam cruise between Vancouver and Seward, providing an easy and convenient cruise vacation for locals. In addition, Eurodam and Oosterdam will offer Alaska explorations roundtrip from Seattle.

Exclusive Land+Sea Journeys Explore the Yukon

The Alaska landscape is one of the few places in the world that is best seen by combining a cruise with an overland adventure, and Holland America Line's award-winning Land+Sea Journeys offer guests more ways to see this remote and off-the-beaten-path part of the world. Holland America Line is the only cruise company to weave must-see sites such as Denali National Park & Preserve — the centerpiece of every Land+Sea Journey — with seldom-seen locations in the Yukon.

For more information about the Alaska Travel Show presented by Holland America Line, visit https://bit.ly/2UWk76o, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

