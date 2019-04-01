Holland America Line Introduces New Craft Cocktail Menu Created by Master Mixologist Dale DeGroff

Specialty drinks showcase the craft cocktail movement, include a 'smoking' concoction

SEATTLE, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is introducing an exclusive craft cocktail menu developed by Master Mixologist Dale DeGroff — known as King Cocktail, author of two bestselling cocktail books and founding president of The Museum of the American Cocktail. The new craft cocktail menu of seven specialty drinks showcases the craft cocktail movement and embodies Holland America Line's commitment to being at the forefront of food and beverage trends. Four of the featured cocktails are destined to become modern classics and highlight young mixologists who are leaders in the craft cocktail movement.

Since 2016 DeGroff has directed Holland America Line's cocktail program to introduce new, innovative libations in the bars on board. Holland America Line ships currently feature a contemporary menu of artfully prepared signature cocktails, as well as some unique originals developed by the 2015 James Beard Who's Who of Food & Beverage in America inductee.

"Dale and our beverage team have put together an exceptional new craft cocktail menu that is an expressive collection of drinks created by some of the foremost experts in the craft cocktail world," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "We're continuously working with Dale to evolve our cocktail menus to be on the cutting edge of what's trending and what's going to resonate with our guests."

The new craft cocktail menu includes:

Foggy Boulevardier: As impressive as it is delicious, this eclectic drink has a mysterious vibe thanks to its smoky presentation. This twist on a Boulevardier will be served in the Ocean Bar and feature Ratafia, a wine-based cherry liquor from Italy .

As impressive as it is delicious, this eclectic drink has a mysterious vibe thanks to its smoky presentation. This twist on a Boulevardier will be served in the Ocean Bar and feature Ratafia, a wine-based cherry liquor from . Alliance : An original drink by DeGroff and Tony Abou-Ganim , an industry veteran and author of The Modern Mixologist: Contemporary Classic Cocktails. The Alliance was created for the Trade Board of Peru to feature the unique Peruvian brandy, pisco.

: An original drink by DeGroff and , an industry veteran and author of The Modern Mixologist: Contemporary Classic Cocktails. The Alliance was created for the Trade Board of to feature the unique Peruvian brandy, pisco. Flor de Jerez : Created by Joaquin Simó at the famous Death & Co. craft cocktail bar in New York City .

: Created by Joaquin Simó at the famous Death & Co. craft cocktail bar in . Oaxaca Old Fashioned : Phil Ward is an alumnus of both Death & Co. and Pegu Club, bars that defined the recent craft cocktail movement in New York City . He created this classic Old Fashioned variation that features agave spirits in place of whiskey.

: is an alumnus of both Death & Co. and Pegu Club, bars that defined the recent craft cocktail movement in . He created this classic Old Fashioned variation that features agave spirits in place of whiskey. Penicillin : This is one of the rare, successful cocktails based on malt scotch whisky. Australian bartender Sam Ross paired an Islay whisky and a blended scotch with honey, lemon and ginger and created a modern classic.

: This is one of the rare, successful cocktails based on malt scotch whisky. Australian bartender paired an Islay whisky and a blended scotch with honey, lemon and ginger and created a modern classic. Red Hook : Enzo Enrico began as a barback at Milk & Honey in London and then moved to bartending at Milk & Honey, New York City . This is Enrico's tribute to New York's Red Hook neighborhood made famous by the 1954 classic movie On the Waterfront.

: began as a barback at Milk & Honey in and then moved to bartending at Milk & Honey, . This is Enrico's tribute to neighborhood made famous by the 1954 classic movie On the Waterfront. Strange Brew: This unusual combination of a hoppy IPA brew, gin and pineapple was created by bartender Thomas Waugh at Death & Co in New York . Waugh is also director of bar operations at Major Food Group.

In addition to the new craft cocktail menu, DeGroff's signature cocktails are served in the Gallery Bar and in other shipboard bars and lounges, including the Ocean Bar, the Explorer's Lounge, the Crow's Nest and Tamarind Bar, as well as more casual outlets such as the Lido pool bar. The signature cocktail menu includes the Gallery Gimlet, Hemingway Daiquiri, Yuzu Margarita, The Ritz Cocktail, Whiskey and Joe, Another Shade of Greyhound, and a Slightly Less Than Perfect, Perfect Manhattan.

In addition to creating exclusive cocktails for all Holland America Line bars, DeGroff also oversees beverage staff training to ensure the cocktails are crafted to perfection.

About Master Mixologist Dale DeGroff

DeGroff developed skills, techniques and expertise while tending bar for three decades at various notable establishments, including New York's famous Rainbow Room. He has received the James Beard Award for Wine & Spirits, was inducted into the prestigious James Beard Who's Who of Food and Beverage in America in 2015 and is author of The Essential Cocktail and The Craft of the Cocktail. He is a partner in the award-winning Beverage Alcohol Resource bar-training program and founding president of the Museum of the American Cocktail. DeGroff also produces his own Dale DeGroff's Aromatic Bitters brand, which he developed with renowned absinthe distiller Ted Breaux.

For more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 15 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, EXC In-Depth Voyages, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; two annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through exclusive partnerships with O, The Oprah Magazine and America's Test Kitchen, and at unique BBC Earth live music and on-screen experiences. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

CONTACT: Sally Andrews PHONE: 800-637-5029 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

SOURCE Holland America Line

Related Links

http://www.hollandamerica.com

