Holland America Line Introduces the World's Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink

During the launch period the galleries will feature works by a select group of emerging international artists. The general collection will gradually be replaced by changing exhibitions curated to reflect the regions of the world as the ships sail the globe. An ever-changing selection of photographs, sculptures, crafts, paintings and drawings will ensure that the collections remain fresh and relevant, revealing stories as they are uniquely portrayed by artists of the destinations visited. The works showcased in ArtLink galleries will be offered exclusively to Holland America Line guests.

"As with many aspects of our onboard experience that have been elevated successfully over the past few years, we wanted to enhance the way art was presented on board and reflected throughout the cruises in a way that was meaningful to our guests," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "Through our work with ArtLink on our newbuilds, we connected with a mutual passion to create an innovative art experience that was more integrated with the places we visit. The right piece of art can be not only an incredible souvenir for our guests but also a prominent way for them to connect emotionally with their travels."

An ArtLink Art Concierge and Art Specialists will be on-hand to provide guests with information and background on the works and the artists, as well as lead them through the acquisition process, and guests will be invited to view the pieces at cocktail parties, attend special talks, meet visiting artists and simply enjoy the galleries independently.

Future plans with the ArtLink partnership include an onboard residency program where guests will have the opportunity to attend live demonstrations and hands-on workshops with the visiting artists and curators, as well as the development of art-themed EXC Tours (shore excursions) that visit emerging artists in their workshops and galleries ashore.

"ArtLink began by partnering with Sotheby's to change the way people consume art and offer emerging artists opportunities to become successful. Later, we expanded into the hospitality industry with emerging artists from 44 countries. After working extensively in the emerging artist marketplace, this unique partnership with Holland America Line enables us to embark on our next big dream – to enrich the way people around the world experience art," said Tal Danai, founder and CEO of ArtLink. "Constantly curating destination-related art collections by promising emerging artists and bringing exclusive art, artists and guests together in a uniquely welcoming environment will undoubtedly make the art world accessible to more people – and at the best possible price points."

Select Emerging Artists Featured in New ArtLink Program

ArtLink already has selected some of the first international artists who will be featured on board:

Photographer Oleg Oprisco comes from Western Ukraine . To ensure his idea translates from start to finish, Oprisco often conducts extensive research and crafts the various elements used in his photographs.

. To ensure his idea translates from start to finish, Oprisco often conducts extensive research and crafts the various elements used in his photographs. Copenhagen -based photographer Nikolaj Lund began his studies focusing on classical music and then segued into photography. Fusing his two passions, he photographs musicians interacting with their instruments in a quest to create a visual narrative based on the emotional bond between musician and instrument.

-based photographer began his studies focusing on classical music and then segued into photography. Fusing his two passions, he photographs musicians interacting with their instruments in a quest to create a visual narrative based on the emotional bond between musician and instrument. Based in Rhode Island , Kate Blacklock works within the cutting edge realm of 3D art printing, photography and painting. Her 3D ceramic works explore the power of new technology to print clay and reinstate the long tradition of technology explored by art.

, works within the cutting edge realm of 3D art printing, photography and painting. Her 3D ceramic works explore the power of new technology to print clay and reinstate the long tradition of technology explored by art. Photographer Kevin Best , originally from New Zealand , reinterprets still life paintings from the Dutch Golden Age using items from that era such as 300-year-old bronze candlesticks, antique silverware, German jugs and "Kraak" porcelain. Referencing many historical paintings, he creates images in 21st-century technology, much like singing a rap piece in ancient Latin.

About World Art Day

World Art Day is an international celebration of fine art by the International Association of Art, a nongovernmental organization working in partnership with UNESCO and comprising artists of many disciplines. The date was chosen in honor of Leonardo da Vinci's birthday. Holland America Line honors World Art Day through its dedication to showcasing an eclectic and upscale collection of museum-quality art as décor on board its 14 premium cruise ships, with some collections exceeding four million dollars per ship. Now, with a new retail art program being launched, guests also can purchase top-quality pieces symbolic of the regions in which they sail.

About ArtLink

With 22 years of experience and a leader in the emerging artist sector, ArtLink is the company behind the formation of the market segment for artwork by young and emerging artists. Partnering with Sotheby's in 1997, the ArtLink@Sotheby's International Young Art Program was the cornerstone of the newly formed marketplace. The revolutionary program held exhibitions and auctions in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Moscow, New York, Tel Aviv and Vienna, and was deemed by CNN in 1999 as "the most exciting development in the art market in decades." ArtLink solidified emerging art as the largest segment of the market in terms of transactions and participants today.

With more than 125 hospitality projects worldwide, ArtLink delivers unparalleled curatorial abilities, operational expertise, logistical excellence and production capabilities. Most of all, the company prides itself on its ongoing relationships in 44 countries with diverse and talented artists, artisans and creatives who visually realize the narratives of their cultures and provide the art that ensures the creation of distinctive and expressive art collections.

ArtLink is working with Holland America Line and architectural design firm Tihany Design to conceptually develop, curate and procure many of the art pieces aboard Nieuw Statendam, currently under construction and due for delivery in December 2018. ArtLink previously worked on selecting much of the art for Holland America Line's Koningsdam.

For more information about ArtLink contact Meryl Fontek at meryl.fontek@artlink.com or visit artlink.com.

The new concept will be rolled out by fall 2018 on all ships except Prinsendam. For more information, contact a travel professional, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Editor's note: Photos of select artists' works are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/ypzpnhfk.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the Online Communities quick link on the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 113-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia/New Zealand and Asia voyages; four annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada and New England, Bermuda, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Koningsdam in 2016 and has a second Pinnacle-class ship, Nieuw Statendam, to be delivered in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, due for delivery in 2021, recently was announced.

The company is undergoing $300 million in brand enhancements to secure its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through an exclusive partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine; during an America's Test Kitchen show; at Explorations Café presented by The New York Times; and by taking a Digital Workshop powered by Windows. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, Billboard Onboard and B.B. King's Blues Club. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for our guests.

CONTACT: Sally Andrews PHONE: 800-637-5029 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holland-america-line-introduces-the-worlds-largest-emerging-art-gallery-by-artlink-300627451.html

SOURCE Holland America Line

Related Links

http://www.hollandamerica.com

