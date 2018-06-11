Holland America Line Launches New Website Design with Intuitive Online Cruise Booking Process and Striking Imagery

The focal point of the homepage is a new cruise search toolbar that allows visitors to easily select where they want to cruise, the port of departure, dates and cruise length. The homepage also features a top navigational menu that provides quick access to Holland America Line's cruising destinations, onboard experiences, cruise fare offers and information for guests who already are booked.

"Just as we have elevated all aspects of the guest experience on board, we wanted our website to be as informative and easy as possible," said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. "The new website is very intuitive and user-friendly, and those who want to learn more about the Holland America Line experience, research itineraries or make an online booking are going to appreciate the ease of functionality."

Planning a Holland America Line Cruise is Easy

The new cruise-planning toolbar on the homepage lets guests select where, when and how long they want to cruise, the resulting cruise itineraries are displayed on a new page with the option of using additional, deeper filters that include ship, specific ports of call, a more precise region, and Land First or Cruise First for Alaska Land+Sea Journeys.

Once a cruise itinerary is selected, a new page displays the itinerary, stateroom options, ship details and activities on that particular cruise. The Itinerary tab shows the day-to-day route with an interactive map that breaks the cruise down by day and follows the journey showing ports and points of interest. Web users may opt for a traditional list view as well.

The Rooms tab compares accommodations and pricing, giving guests the ability to select their preferred location (forward, midship or aft). The cruise fare then displays, showing alternative cruising dates for rate comparison. The Ships tab provides history and insight about the ship, while Activities showcases all of the great enrichment and entertainment experiences on board, including Explorations Central, America's Test Kitchen, Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, BBC Earth performances and more.

When all cruise selections have been finalized, the booking can be reserved through an easy check-out process and assigned to a travel professional if the user chooses.

Additional Homepage Features Give Access to the Holland America Line Experience

Scrolling down the homepage, additional features include current promotions, select spotlight cruises and, initially for several weeks, a highlight video of the new website narrated by Ashford. Quick links go directly to the pages that provide information about Holland America Line's award-winning service and classic-style cruising, details about the more than 470 ports of call on the cruise line's carefully crafted itineraries, the onboard culinary experience, and enrichment activities and entertainment. EXC Tours can be searched by port and tour type.

The development of the site experience will continue in the months to come to build out a robust site with information, visuals, interaction and easy booking tools.

Currently, Holland America Line's website can be explored in English, German, Spanish and Dutch.

For more information, contact a travel professional, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Editor's note: Photos and introductory video are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/ipvvart9.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the Online Communities quick link on the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 113-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia/New Zealand and Asia voyages; four annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada and New England, Bermuda, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Koningsdam in 2016 and has a second Pinnacle-class ship, Nieuw Statendam, to be delivered in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship will be delivered in 2021.

The company is undergoing $300 million in brand enhancements to secure its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through an exclusive partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine; during an America's Test Kitchen show; at Explorations Café presented by The New York Times; and by taking a Digital Workshop powered by Windows. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, Billboard Onboard and B.B. King's Blues Club. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for our guests.

