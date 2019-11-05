Holland America Line Named Number One for Alaska Cruises in 2019 AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards

Summer 2020 Cruises and Land + Sea Journeys On Sale Now for Top Experience in Alaska

SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengthening its position as the number-one cruise line for adventures to the Great Land, Holland America Line was named the top pick for Alaska cruises in the 2019 AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards. This is the second time the cruise line has won the Alaska category in the award's four-year existence.

The 2019 AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards are voted on by AFAR readers who select the cruise lines that capture their imagination and inspire their travel plans. All of the winners will be featured online and in the November/December print edition of the magazine.

"Holland America Line has been showing travelers the best of Alaska for more than 70 years – longer than it's been a state – and has the most expertise, local connections and infrastructure including hotels, railcars and motorcoaches. That means our guests get the best and most authentic travel experience in The Great Land," said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. "For most people, seeing Alaska is a once-in-a-lifetime dream, so if you're planning a trip, why not choose the cruise line AFAR readers prefer. They know since they are among the most seasoned travelers in the world, and we are extremely proud to be their first choice."

Why Holland America Line is Number One in Alaska

Holland America Line offers the most cruises that include Glacier Bay National Park – Alaska's "must-see" glacier experience. The premium ships are mid-sized and less crowded, perfectly designed for Alaska cruising with wide, open decks for viewing. The Alaska experience is brought to life throughout the journey, with regionally inspired cuisine, Alaska-themed entertainment and activities, and a National Park Service ranger on board in Glacier Bay to point out areas of interest and answer question about the ecosystem.

Holland America Line's 70 years of expertise, relationships with the local communities and premier property at the entrance to Denali National Park means guests will enjoy the most unique and memorable Alaska and Yukon adventures. They are the only cruise line offering Land+Sea Journeys that take you beyond Alaska to Canada's Yukon Territory, following the route of the Klondike Gold Rush all the way to Dawson. Ship to shore travel is seamless and easy, as the line owns and operates its hotel, rail cars and motorcoaches and has more than 1,200 Alaskan staff members to share their expertise and help create the best and most authentic experience.

Holland America Line also recently debuted new guest rooms at their McKinley Chalet Resort, including the first-ever suites, where guests stay near the entrance to Denali National Park while traveling Land+Sea Journeys. The 55 new suites feature balconies to the area's stunning views, larger living areas, thoughtful details such as heated bathroom floors and additional amenities for that extra touch of luxury in the Alaskan wilderness.

In 2020 seven Holland America Line ships will sail more than 130 seven- to 18-day cruises, departing from Vancouver, British Columbia; Seattle, Washington; and Seward, Alaska. Sailing to Alaska for the first time in 2020 is Koningsdam, one of Holland America Line's newest ships.

Holland America Line also recently claimed the top spot as the favorite cruise line for sailings to Alaska in Cruise Critic's 2019 Cruisers' Choice Destinations Awards.

