Holland America Line Named Number One for Cruises to Alaska, the Mexican Riviera, and the Panama Canal and Central America in Cruise Critic's 2019 Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards

SEATTLE, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line claimed the top spot as the favorite cruise line for sailings to Alaska, the Mexican Riviera, and the Panama Canal and Central America in Cruise Critics' 2019 Cruisers' Choice Destinations Awards.

The premium cruise line also took home honors in five additional destination categories for its private island, Half Moon Cay, and in the large ships designation for cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, Bahamas and Bermuda; itineraries to the Southern Caribbean; and sailings in Asia and South America/Antarctica.

"Cruise Critic members are well-traveled and discerning, and we are extremely honored to receive eight top honors in their 2019 Cruisers Choice Destination Awards, and especially for being recognized as the best in three top cruising destinations," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "Holland America Line differentiates our cruise experience with perfectly crafted itineraries and immersive cultural experiences that enhance our guests' time in a destination, through live entertainment, regional food and wine, and unique shore activities. We're deeply appreciative that our guests love what we're doing and tell others about their experience on Cruise Critic."

Exploring the Great Land for More Than 70 Years

With more visits to Glacier Bay than any other cruise line and Land+Sea Journeys that combine an Alaska cruise with overland travel to the Yukon's hidden gems, Holland America Line's 70 years of expertise and relationships with the local communities means their guests will enjoy the most unique and memorable Alaska and Yukon adventures. In 2019 eight ships are sailing more than 130 seven to 21-day cruises, departing from Vancouver, British Columbia; Seattle, Washington; Seward, Alaska; and San Francisco, California.

Holland America Line also recently opened 99 new guest rooms including the first-ever suites at the McKinley Chalet Resort where guests lodge while traveling on Holland America Line's Land+Sea Journeys. The 55 suites showcase balconies, larger living areas, thoughtful luxury appointments such as heated bathroom floors and additional amenities for guests.

Mexico Cruises Showcase Colorful Cultures

From mariachi to margaritas, the vibrant spirit of Mexico comes alive during Holland America Line cruises to the Mexican Riviera from October through March. The itineraries sail roundtrip from San Diego, California, and include calls at Mazatlán, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. On board, Explorations Central (EXC) programming brings the country to life through local entertainment, regional dishes, destination presentations and more.

Explore an Incredible Man-Made Marvel

From engineering admirers and history buffs to fans of the utterly unique, the Panama Canal continues to draw travelers from all over the world with its distinguished title as one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World. From the incredible sensation of moving throughout its famous locks to soaking up the rich history and culture of the region, Holland America Line offers extensive options on several ships for travelers looking to experience this fascinating man-made marvel. Cruises depart from October through April every year.

Accolades for Four Additional Cruise Destinations & Half Moon Cay

Four more of Holland America Line's global cruises and Half Moon Cay earned honors in the Cruise Critic's Cruisers' Destination Awards. Several of the cruise line's ships – including the newest Pinnacle-class ships – explore the Eastern Caribbean, Bahamas and the Southern Caribbean during the winter and spring season. Highlighting these itineraries is Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line's private island in the Bahamas that is known for its pristine beaches, exciting shore excursions, exclusive beach cabanas and child-friendly activities.

In Asia Holland America Line covers the region with cruises to China, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and more. An array of incredible shore excursions ensures guests are deeply immersed in the mystical and magical culture of Asia. Holland America Line also has a robust season of cruises to South America and Antarctica. Guests explore exotic and remote ports that offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as sailing on the Amazon River, relaxing on the golden beaches of Rio de Janeiro, visiting the Incan ruins of Machu Picchu and cruising to the ice-capped glaciers of Antarctica.

About Cruise Critic's Cruisers' Destination Awards

Cruise Critic's Cruisers' Destination Awards are given based exclusively on consumer ratings and reviews posted to the Cruise Critic website over the past year – so on the first-hand experiences of cruisers themselves, shared on the world's largest online cruise resource. Ports and cruise lines must have a minimum number of member reviews and ratings in a particular category in order to be included in that category's winner list.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; two annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Ryndam, will be delivered in 2021.



The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through exclusive partnerships with O, The Oprah Magazine and BBC Earth. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

