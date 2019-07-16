Holland America Line Names Ruth Reichl's Latest Memoir, 'Save Me the Plums,' as New O's Reading Room Selection

Onboard book club pick chronicles Reichl's tenure as editor-in-chief at Gourmet magazine

SEATTLE, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line and O, The Oprah Magazine have named food writer and restaurant critic Ruth Reichl's "Save Me the Plums" as the next selection for O's Reading Room, the line's onboard book club. "Save Me the Plums," just released in April 2019 and Reichl's latest memoir, chronicles her groundbreaking tenure as editor-in-chief at Gourmet magazine.

Guests on all Holland America Line cruises will be able to read and discuss the selection as part of special onboard programming developed in partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine. Book club discussions are led by a member of the ship's staff, and selections change periodically throughout the year. The latest O's Reading Room selection is listed on Holland America Line's website on the O, The Oprah Magazine page.

"Our guests are passionate readers, and it's important that O's Reading Room features a page-turner like 'Save Me the Plums' that's going to resonate with a variety of personalities and interests," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "Ruth is a fantastic writer, and the stories she shares in her memoir will, no doubt, make for a lively discussion on board among our guests."

About Ruth Reichl

From the age of eight, Reichl adored Gourmet magazine. She was introduced to the publication when her father sat her in front of piles of them in a used bookstore while he searched for first editions. She paged through them, reading about exotic cuisines and travel, and began to experiment with cooking herself.

By the time she reached her 50s, Reichl had become a well-known restaurant critic for The New York Times and a published author. Her first memoir, "Tender at the Bone," had become a bestseller, yet she was surprised when she was approached by Condé Nast to run the magazine that had been her childhood inspiration.

Thus began a 10-year tenure as Gourmet's editor-in-chief, during which she hobnobbed with the elite of New York society, learned that she could manage a staff and a budget, and fell completely in love with her job while bringing it back to editorial glory. But one day the Newhouses decided to close shop without warning, leaving Reichl and her staff blindsided. What brought her out of her unemployed funk? She started cooking again … and that's the story of "Save Me the Plums."

Holland America Line and O, The Oprah Magazine Partnership

Holland America Line and O, The Oprah Magazine's exclusive partnership unites the soul-stirring power of travel with O's deep commitment to connection and personal growth.

Holland America Line cruises offer a variety of engaging activities developed with the magazine's editors including Just Breathe morning meditations, inspirational videos on stateroom TVs and select items from Oprah's Favorite Things for purchase on board. Due to its popularity, all 15 ships in the fleet around the world feature O's Reading Room.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line's fleet of 15 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; two annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Ryndam, will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through exclusive partnerships with O, The Oprah Magazine and BBC Earth. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

