Holland America Line Opens Bookings for 2025-2026 Panama Canal and Hawaii Cruises

SEATTLE, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line has opened bookings for 2025-2026 Panama Canal and Hawaii cruises. The premium cruise line, known for longer and destination-focused voyages, will offer departures from five North American homeports, sailing on five ships.

This season of six different Panama Canal cruises includes several firsts: Holland America Line has added the port of Acajutla, El Salvador, on most Panama Canal sailings. Additionally, guests can sail aboard Pinnacle-Class ship Koningsdam as she makes the transit through the canal for the first time. And for those hoping to transit the canal aboard Zuiderdam, new this season are departures from Miami. Voyages span from 15 to 22 days, providing options for those seeking shorter or longer vacations.

"We know a Panama Canal transit is a once-in-a-lifetime experience many of our guests are seeking, and by adding Acajutla to select voyages, we're making it even more memorable. Guests can discover the 'Pompeii of the Americas' with a shore excursion to Joya de Cerén archaeological site, where they'll explore a Mayan farming village remarkably preserved under volcanic ash," said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line's chief commercial officer. "With four different departure cities, there are so many different ways to experience the Panama Canal aboard one of our ships.

In Hawaii, Nieuw Amsterdam makes its debut, cruising roundtrip itineraries from San Diego, California. The ship will be joined by Koningsdam and Zaandam on island-hopping adventures that nearly all include an overnight at Honolulu, Hawaii's iconic capital. Panama Canal and Hawaii cruises are offered from October 2025 through April 2026 and range from 15 to 22 days.

Natural and man-made marvels feature prominently on cruises to Hawaii and the Panama Canal, with cascading waterfalls, ancient Mayan ruins and, of course, the Panama Canal's famous locks. Shore excursions are culturally immersive to show off the natural beauty and rich history of the destinations. Cuisine on board highlights local flavors with golden pineapple, locally sourced fresh fish like Pacific mahi-mahi, fresh homemade salsa and other regional specialties sourced directly from port to plate.

Highlights of the 2025-2026 Panama Canal Cruise Season:

Panama Canal cruises are aboard Eurodam, Koningsdam and Zuiderdam.

Cruises start or end in Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada; Seattle, Washington ; San Diego, California ; or Miami or Fort Lauderdale, Florida .

, Canada; ; ; or or . Guests enjoy a daylight transit of the Panama Canal, with commentary on the open decks detailing the amazing feat of the man-made marvel.

Itineraries range from 15 to 22 days and include a combination of calls in Aruba , California , Canada , Colombia , Costa Rica , El Salvador , Guatemala , Mexico , Panama and Turks and Caicos.

, , , , , , , , and Turks and Caicos. Several cruises offer multiple embarkation or disembarkation options. For example, Fort Lauderdale to San Diego , Seattle or Vancouver .

to , or . Select Panama Canal sailings include a call at Acajutla, a new port for Holland America Line, offering excursions to remarkably preserved Mayan ruins, volcanoes, and cacao plantations, while also providing a gateway to see more of El Salvador , including San Salvador and Nahuizalco.

, including and Nahuizalco. Many Panama Canal cruises include a call at Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line's award-winning private island in the Bahamas .

Highlights of the 2025-2026 Hawaii Cruise Season:

Cruises to Hawaii are aboard Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Zaandam. This will be Nieuw Amsterdam's first season in Hawaii . Guests sailing aboard Nieuw Amsterdam will be able to experience the culinary delights of the ship's newest restaurant, Morimoto by Sea. Guests sailing on Koningsdam or Zaandam will also be able to experience the restaurant menu during special pop-up dinners.

are aboard Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Zaandam. This will be Nieuw Amsterdam's first season in .

Itineraries are roundtrip from San Diego , roundtrip from Vancouver , or from Vancouver to San Diego .

, roundtrip from , or from to . 17-day "Circle Hawaii" from Vancouver to San Diego visits Nawiliwili, Kahului , Hilo , Honolulu (overnight) and Kona. The 17-day roundtrip from San Diego features either an overnight or late departure from Honolulu , a call to Ensenada, Mexico , and more Hawaiian ports like Kona and Kahului .

to visits Nawiliwili, , , (overnight) and Kona. The 17-day roundtrip from features either an overnight or late departure from , a call to , and more Hawaiian ports like Kona and . 18-day "Circle Hawaii" is roundtrip from San Diego or Vancouver and calls at Kahului , Hilo , Honolulu (overnight), Nawiliwili and Kona. Roundtrip San Diego adds a call at Ensenada and roundtrip Vancouver includes Victoria , Canada .

Have It All Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book select 2025-2026 Panama Canal and Hawaii cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi. Terms and conditions apply.

Beginning cruise-only fares for 2025-2026 Hawaii cruises start from $1,579 and Panama Canal fares begin at $1,779, per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional. Visit hollandamerica.com for full details.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

