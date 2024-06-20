Holland America Line Partners with Lindt to Savor Special Moments On Board

Premium partnership between the two iconic brands features a "Sweet Dreams" elevated turndown service with LINDOR truffles and exclusive, handcrafted desserts made with Lindt chocolate

SEATTLE, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a confluence of tradition and taste, Holland America Line today announced a sweet collaboration with Lindt & Sprüngli (USA), the makers of LINDOR truffles and the No. 1 premium chocolate brand1 in the US. This collaboration is set to enrich the cruising experience, inviting guests to savor special moments on board with a touch of chocolatey elegance.

A Premium Partnership at Sea

Two iconic brands steeped in rich European heritage, Holland America Line and Lindt are united by a passion to create exceptional, carefully crafted experiences aboard Holland America's global fleet.

"Holland America Line's dedication to extraordinary service mirrors the meticulous craftsmanship behind Lindt chocolate, where the fusion of the finest ingredients creates an unparalleled indulgent experience," stated Melissa Mendoza, vice president of marketing at Lindt & Sprüngli (USA). "The partnership between Holland America Line and Lindt presents a remarkable chance for the Lindt LINDOR brand to connect with travelers passionate about cuisine and attract a new generation of LINDOR fans with unforgettable brand moments."

Onboard Indulgent Moments

With Holland America Line, every journey is an opportunity to create lasting memories. As night falls on Gala Night, guests can retreat to the comfort of their cabin and be greeted by the "Sweet Dreams" turndown service, featuring the irresistibly smooth Lindt LINDOR milk chocolate truffles or Sea Salt milk chocolate truffles once per cruise.

Guests can savor the journey on board and indulge in special moments with Lindt chocolate desserts, including a signature tulip-shaped Lindt chocolate mousse cake. Tulips are an enduring Dutch symbol and reflective of Holland America Line's founding in the Netherlands. The tulip-shaped Lindt chocolate mousse cake is already aboard Rotterdam on its Dutch Day dinner menu in the Dining Room and will be fleetwide as of August 2024.

Beginning summer 2024, guests will be able to enjoy a Lindt Sundae including vanilla ice cream topped with a custom-made Lindt chocolate sauce, as well as Lindt chocolate tulips one night per cruise in the Dining Room on the Dutch Day dinner menu.

In July 2024 – just in time for World Chocolate Day – Holland America Line will unveil a unique and irresistible Lindt Flourless Chocolate Cake collaborated in partnership with Lindt's Master Chocolatier, Ann Czaja. The cake will be available on the Dining Room menu for cruises over seven days and will be featured during its indulgent 'Cake Me Away' program, which is a new onboard dessert extravaganza with more than 22 tantalizing five-layer cakes in 16 decadent flavors on display.

"We're thrilled to align ourselves with Lindt, a globally beloved brand and one of the world's leading chocolatiers, to launch an initiative that represents our deep connection to Europe and elevates the culinary experience on board," said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. "We hope our guests take the opportunity to indulge in all the special moments this partnership offers."

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

About Lindt & Sprüngli (USA)

As one of the largest subsidiaries in the global Lindt & Sprüngli Group, Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) has been enchanting the world with chocolate for more than 30 years. Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) is the fastest growing premium chocolate manufacturer in the U.S., producing quality chocolates – including key brands such as LINDOR, EXCELLENCE, CLASSIC RECIPE and GOLD BUNNY – for all North America at its Stratham, New Hampshire campus which includes the corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility. With nearly 1,000 employees, a robust wholesale business, retail chocolate shops across the country, and a strategic focus on marketing innovations, Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) is poised for its next stage of growth.

1 (IRI Worldwide, accessed June 2024).

CONTACT Bill Zucker PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Holland America Line