Holland America Line Partners with The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation in Celebration of 150th Anniversary

Collaboration to Commemorate Cruise Line's Beginnings as Immigrant Carrier with On-Board Content and a Curated Exhibit at Ellis Island

SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line will partner with The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, the 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the eponymous landmarks, to celebrate the cruise line's 150-year journey from immigrant carrier to consumer ocean liner fleet. The partnership, which kicks off October 26 as Holland America Line completes the recreation of the brand's first-ever sailing from Rotterdam to New York City, features on-board video content across Holland America's entire fleet produced by an Ellis Island researcher, as well as a curated exhibit launching in 2023 at Ellis Island detailing the brand's historical prominence in bringing 1 in 10 immigrants from Europe to the United States.

"Our history is deeply woven within the fabric of America's story," said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. "It's only fitting that as we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we partner with the entity responsible for restoring and preserving Ellis Island, the entrance to America that so many of our passengers experienced on their journey to a new start."

"Our history is deeply woven within the fabric of America's story," said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. Tweet this

The collaboration will launch with a joint talk between Stephen Lean, director of The American Family Immigration History Center at Ellis Island and Bill Miller, noted cruise historian, detailing the immigrant experience in the late 1800s; the presentation will be available on-demand across all ships within the fleet. Noting the cruise industry's – and particularly Holland America Line's – importance in the immigrant journey from Europe to US, the Foundation will curate an exhibit in its History Center available for visitors from February to April 2023.

"We are excited and proud to partner with Holland American Line to celebrate the line's impact on Ellis Island history and the U.S. immigrant experience," said Jesse Brackenbury, president and CEO of The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation. "Holland America Line's relevance is reflected daily at our Family History Center where historic ship images adorn the walls and visitors learn about their ancestors' journey to America. We look forward to a longstanding collaboration."

The cruise line, which was founded in the Netherlands in 1873 as the Netherlands-American Steamship Company, was primarily a carrier of immigrants from Europe to the United States until well after the turn of the century, carrying nearly 2 million passengers to new lives in the New World. Holland America Line was the first to do away with "Steerage class" altogether, renaming it "Emigrants Class" where unlike the competition, guests were served three square meals. It is this level of care and attention to detail – a tradition and hallmark of the brand that has continued to this day – that was the impetus for its nickname at the time: "The Spotless Fleet." Holland America Line provided everything from doctors and a pre-departure hotel complete with English lessons and classes on American civics to ensure passengers a safe journey to New York; and in fact, 99% of the immigrants carried on the fleet were cleared for entry through Ellis Island, a tremendous feat at the time.

Holland America Line began the recreation of its first voyage with a sendoff October 15 from the Netherlands. The ship will sail past the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island as it arrives in New York City around 7am October 26.

For more information about Holland America Line and its 150th Anniversary, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

About The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation ( www.LibertyEllisFoundation.org )

The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation is a non-profit that collaborates with the National Park Service in one of America's most successful public-private partnerships. In 1982, President Ronald Reagan asked Lee Iacocca to raise private funds for the historic restoration of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. The Foundation has since created the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration, constructed the Statue of Liberty Museum, maintained museum exhibits, and funded hundreds more projects on the islands. The organization also developed the free 65-million-record Ellis Island Passenger Database. This resource is available free online and in person at the American Family Immigration History Center at Ellis Island, which is managed by the Foundation. Follow the Foundation @StatueEllisFdn.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Holland America Line