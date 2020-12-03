Holland America Line Retains Title as Top Alaska Cruise Line in the 2020 AFAR Travelers' Awards

Bookings are open for 2021 and 2022 Alaska Cruises and Land+Sea Journeys

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining its status as the number-one cruise line for explorations to The Last Frontier, Holland America Line was named the top pick for Alaska cruises in the 2020 AFAR Travelers' Awards. This is the third time the cruise line has won the Alaska category in the award's five-year existence.

The 2020 AFAR Travelers' Awards are voted on by AFAR readers who select the cruise lines that capture their imagination and inspire their travel plans. All of the winners are featured online at afar.com/travelersawards and in the January/February 2021 print edition of AFAR magazine.

"The readers of AFAR are some of the most discerning travelers in the world, and to be awarded best in Alaska is a tremendous honor that validates all of the expertise that goes into crafting the perfect Alaska experience for our guests," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "We provide an immersive Alaska cruise and overland tour, so guests leave us with memories they will never forget and a desire to return. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this win."

Why Holland America Line is Number One in Alaska

Holland America Line's nearly 75 years of Alaska expertise, relationships with the local communities and premier property at the entrance to Denali National Park mean guests will enjoy the most unique and memorable Alaska and Yukon adventures – delivering both the must see highlights along with exclusive seldom seen wonders.

Cruises include more visits than other lines to Glacier Bay National Park – Alaska's "must-see" glacier experience. The premium ships are mid-size and less crowded, perfectly designed for Alaska cruising with wide, open decks for viewing. Alaska is brought to life throughout the journey, with regionally inspired cuisine, Alaska-themed entertainment and activities, and a National Park Service ranger on board in Glacier Bay to point out areas of interest and answer questions about the ecosystem.

Guests venturing inland on a Land+Sea Journey before or after a cruise are headed to Denali National Park for premium wildlife viewing on exclusive day-long Tundra Tours and an unbeatable experience at the 60-acre basecamp of McKinley Chalet Resort. Near the entrance to Denali National Park, the resort now offers suite room accommodations and the popular Denali Square gathering square of dining, artists, ranger lectures, entertainment and more. The 54 Denali Suites feature balconies opening onto the area's stunning views, larger living areas, thoughtful details such as heated bathroom floors, and additional amenities for that extra touch of luxury in the Alaskan wilderness.

Holland America Line remains the only cruise line offering Land+Sea Journeys that go beyond Alaska to Canada's Yukon Territory, following the route of the Klondike Gold Rush all the way to Dawson City. Ship-to-shore travel is seamless and easy, as the line owns and operates its hotel, rail cars and motorcoaches to help create the best, most authentic experience.

In 2021 and 2022 six Holland America Line ships -- including the introduction of Pinnacle-class Koningsdam next summer -- will take guests to Alaska from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; Seattle, Washington; and Whittier, Alaska.

Voted Number-One Cruise Line in Alaska

In addition to the AFAR award, Holland America Line was named the top pick for Alaska in the 2020 Porthole Cruise Magazine Editor-in-Chief Awards, 2019 Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards and 2019 TravelAge West Wave Awards Editor's Pick.

For more information about Holland America Line, contact a travel advisor or call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Editor's note: Photos available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/mcssyl5i.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon more than 70 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits more than 470 ports in 98 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, is under construction and will join the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently assessing enhanced health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed. Stay updated on current Travel Advisories and Health & Safety protocols.

SOURCE Holland America Line

Related Links

http://www.hollandamerica.com

