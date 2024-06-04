Holland America Line Sails Into Summer with Offer of 40% Off Cruise Fares, Onboard Spending Credit and Free Third and Fourth Guests

Book by June 28 for deals on cruises departing through May 2025

SEATTLE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers looking to plan a summer getaway or book a future vacation next year can take advantage of Holland America Line's "Summer Savings Event" launching Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The special promotion features up to 40% off cruise-only fares, free third and fourth guests when traveling in the same stateroom, onboard credits of up to $100 per stateroom and 50% reduced deposits.

(PRNewsfoto/Holland America Line)

The Summer Savings Event is available on select departures from June 2024 through May 2025 and features cruises and combined back-to-back Collectors' Voyages ranging from four to 58 days to a variety of Holland America Line's global destinations. Sailings include Alaska cruises and Cruisetours, Europe, Canada/New England, the Caribbean, Mexico, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, the Pacific Coast, South America, Hawaii and Panama Canal. Bookings must be made by June 28, 2024, to take advantage of the promotion.

"Whether travellers are looking to cruise this summer or into next year, our robust Summer Savings Event is a great time to book, especially for families and group getaways taking advantage of the third and fourth guest free perk," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. "The Summer Savings Event features itineraries in nearly all the places we visit around the world and even includes some of our longer voyages."

Summer Savings Event Combines with 'Have It All' Premium Fare

The Summer Savings Event is combinable with Holland America Line's "Have it All" premium fare. When booking with Have It All, in addition to the Summer Savings Event onboard credit, free third and fourth guests and reduced deposits, guests receive four high-value amenities: shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining, and a Wi-Fi Surf Package.

More than 500 cruises and Alaska Cruisetours are included in the Summer Savings Event. Example departures:

Onboard Credit Good for Dining, Shore Excursions and More

Guests who book a Summer Savings Event cruise receive up to $100 per stateroom onboard credit ($25 per person). The credit can be used for a variety of amenities, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases, beverages, photography and more.

Free Third and Fourths Ideal for Families & Group Getaways

With the free third and fourth guests, a family cruise is even more affordable. Families can explore the wonders of Alaska, the maritime history of Canada/New England, the Caribbean's beautiful beaches, Europe's amazing castles and more.

Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional. Summer Savings Event is not valid on cruises three days or less. Visit hollandamerica.com for full terms and conditions.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

SOURCE Holland America Line