Holland America Line Set to Explore South America, Antarctica and the Amazon River in 2024-2025

Oosterdam and Zaandam offer cruises ranging from 14 to 27 days throughout the Southern Hemisphere

SEATTLE, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the colossal glaciers of Antarctica to the lush jungles of Brazil, Holland America Line's 2024-2025 South America season explores the diverse landscapes of the continent on destination-rich itineraries. From November 2024 through March 2025, Oosterdam offers cruises ranging from 14 to 22 days that visit exotic ports and offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences like visiting the Inca ruins of Macchu Pichu, rounding Cape Horn and sailing south to the world's most remote continent.

Holland America Line is now booking travelers for the 2023-2024 season to explore Mexico, Hawaii, the Pacific Coast and Panama Canal on six ships across 39 departures. Voyages are roundtrip from San Diego or begin or end in the popular California port.

In February 2025, Zaandam sails the ultimate Amazon adventure with a 27-day itinerary roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that navigates the longest river in the world. The ship will traverse the two-toned meeting of the waters and journey along the Amazon River. This cruise adds a legendary voyage to Holland America Line's roster of itineraries that allow travelers to explore the world with a short drive or flight to departure.

"Holland America Line's South America cruises continue to attract travelers looking for those memorable experiences like the Amazon, Macchu Pichu and Antarctica, and South America delivers not only cultural immersion but also some of the most spectacular scenery in the world," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. "Our perfectly sized ships make it possible to explore these remote locations and visit smaller ports that give our guests a unique perspective of the continent."

Highlights of the South America and Antarctica Season:

14-day "South America Passage" itineraries cruise between San Antonio ( Santiago ), Chile , and Buenos Aires, Argentina :

Stunning scenic cruising includes the Chilean Fjords, Strait of Magellan, Beagle and Cockburn Channels, Glacier Alley and rounding Cape Horn.



Departures: Dec. 1, 2024 , and Feb. 19 and March 5, 2025 .

A journey between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans with a transit through the lakes and locks of the famed Panama Canal.



Departures: Nov. 14, 2024 , and March 19, 2025 .

Scenic cruising includes the Chilean fjords, Drake Passage, Beagle Channel and Glacier Alley.



Departures: Dec. 15, 2024 (holiday cruise), and Jan. 6 and 28, 2025.

Highlights of the Amazon Explorer Cruise:

Several days cruising along the Amazon River with the famed "meeting of the waters" where the deep, dark Rio Nefro flows side by side with the sandy waters of the Amazon's Rio Solimões.



Two equator crossings where guests and team members who've never crossed go from pollywog to shellback.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2024-2025 South America and Antarctica cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi. Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when select cruises open for sale. Guests must book by June 5, 2023, to take advantage of the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

