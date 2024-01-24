Holland America Line Stacks New Booking Records in Midst of Key "Wave" Season

News provided by

Holland America Line

24 Jan, 2024, 08:50 ET

Cruise line recorded more bookings Jan. 16 than on any day in its 150-year history

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just six months after recording its largest booking day, Holland America Line surpassed that mark Jan. 16, 2024, to set a new single-day sales record. The Jan. 16 bookings topped the previous record from July 11, 2023, by 18%, making it the biggest sales day in the 150-year history of Holland America Line.

Continue Reading
Westerdam in Glacier Bay, Alaska. (PRNewsfoto/Holland America Line)
Westerdam in Glacier Bay, Alaska. (PRNewsfoto/Holland America Line)

The cruise line also set a record for the week ending Jan. 19, achieving its largest-ever bookings week during a "wave" season, a traditionally high booking period for the cruise industry between January and March. Over one-third of the week's bookings were for Holland America Line's award-winning Alaska cruises. Guests were also planning ahead, with 22% of the reservations made for cruises in 2025 or later.

"Stacking records on top of records is a sign of continued strength for our business and an endorsement from our guests that they are truly having the time of their lives exploring the world with us," said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. "Our position as the cruise line with the most visits to Alaska's glaciers and more ways to see wildlife is resonating, and we're pleased to see so many guests already planning their 2025 vacations."

The records come amid Holland America Line's "Time of Your Life" sale. Through Feb. 29, 2024, guests who book select summer 2024 through spring 2025 cruises with the "Have It All" premium cruise package receive a free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free fares for kids and reduced deposits. Cruisers who book before Jan. 31, 2024, also receive up to $500 per stateroom onboard credit, depending on cruise length. This is in addition to the perks of shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi also included with the "Have It All" fare.

Holland America Line is a leader in Alaska with the most Glacier Bay visits in the cruise industry. Through Alaska Up Close, guests are deeply immersed in the local culture with authentic onboard programming, cruise activities and award-winning shore excursions.

This week, Holland America Line launched its newest set of Legendary Voyages, a new category of longer cruises with destination-rich itineraries carefully crafted to allow guests to linger longer, and with programming that enriches the experience in each destination. And in 2025, the cruise line will run simultaneous voyages of more than 120 days, with the 2025 Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole and the 2025 Grand World Voyage. 2025 Grand World Voyage.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

CONTACT:
Bill Zucker
800-637-5029, 206-626-9890
[email protected]

SOURCE Holland America Line

Also from this source

From South Pacific Paradise to a Rare New York Journey to the Mediterranean, Holland America Line Adds More Epic 'Legendary Voyages' in 2025-2026

From South Pacific Paradise to a Rare New York Journey to the Mediterranean, Holland America Line Adds More Epic 'Legendary Voyages' in 2025-2026

Holland America Line is unveiling four new "Legendary Voyages" including a rare roundtrip 45-day cruise from New York to the Mediterranean and a...
More Than 50 Ports Across 11 Countries Highlight Holland America Line's 2025-2026 Asia Cruise Season

More Than 50 Ports Across 11 Countries Highlight Holland America Line's 2025-2026 Asia Cruise Season

Holland America Line's Westerdam is heading to Asia, where it will explore 11 countries from September 2025 through April 2026. The itineraries have...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.