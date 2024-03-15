Holland America Line's 2025-2026 Mexico and Pacific Coast Seasons Offer Rare Great Bear Rainforest Itinerary and Sea of Cortez Cruises

Noordam to take guests through British Columbia's historic Inside Passage on unique itinerary, rich with wildlife and nature

SEATTLE, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line opened its 2025-2026 Mexico and Pacific Coast seasons, including longer calls at unique ports like Mexico's Loreto and Topolobampo, and a new seven-day Great Bear Rainforest itinerary — a rarely cruised route that reveals the beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Cruises run from August 2025 to May 2026 and range from one day up to a 29-day Collectors' Voyage.

Holland America Line has long been known as a leader in cruising in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, and a seven-day "Great Bear Rainforest" itinerary that hasn't been offered in decades showcases a distinct take on cruising in this region. Departing Oct. 5, 2025, and April 19, 2026, aboard Noordam, travelers seeking a more intimate experience can become immersed in the culture, nature and rare wildlife of Ketchikan, Alaska, and Prince Rupert, Nanaimo and Victoria, British Columbia.

Noordam sails historic Inside Passage on unique itinerary, rich with wildlife and nature Post this

"This in-depth exploration of the PNW takes guests through the historic Inside Passage, sailing through some of the most confined waters our ships have ever sailed, said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and revenue planning for Holland America Line. "This is the true Inside Passage, the storied route between Seattle and Alaska that ships have been sailing since as far back as the gold rush era. It is a first for our company to plan a sailing focused on this fjord-like waterway that maximizes a daylight transit to allow best opportunities for wildlife sightings," added Grigsby.

The roundtrip from Seattle, Washington, "Great Bear Rainforest" itinerary calls at Ketchikan before heading south to thoroughly explore ports in British Columbia. The ship overnights in Prince Rupert before scenic cruising in Greenville Channel, past the first nation's village of Bella Bella, Johnstone Strait and Seymour Narrows. While cruising, guests can view wildlife like whales, eagles and the rare Kermode bear — also known as the spirit bear. A maiden call at Nanaimo and visit to popular Victoria give guests the opportunity to deeply explore many different communities in British Columbia.

Ten additional itineraries along the Pacific Coast highlight the region's stunning scenery and sail from San Diego, California, to Seattle or Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Cruises call at popular ports like Astoria, Oregon; Santa Barbara, California; and Ensenada, Mexico; and select itineraries feature an overnight in San Francisco, California.

For those seeking some fun under the sun, Holland America Line's Mexico season provides the perfect escape. Cruises are roundtrip from San Diego or between San Diego and Vancouver, taking travelers to Mexico's iconic ports like Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta, while also granting access to even more of the Sea of Cortez with calls at Guaymas and Santa Rosalia, Mexico. Late-night calls on select itineraries allow guests to discover historic sites in Loreto and take in Topolobampo's dramatic scenery.

"Our Mexico cruises are favorites among many guests due to the incredible weather and beautiful landscapes, with ports boasting on average 300 days of sunshine a year," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. "And there's so much more to experience beyond the scenery. Guests can delve deep into the culinary delights of the region through shore excursions, while also enjoying local fresh fish like yellowfin tuna on board."

Highlights of the 2025-2026 Pacific Coast Season:

Cruises on Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Zaandam.

Itineraries are roundtrip Vancouver , Seattle or San Diego ; and between Seattle or San Diego and Vancouver .

, or ; and between or and . Several one-day "Pacific Northwest" getaways between Vancouver and Seattle offer a quick taste of Holland America Line.

and offer a quick taste of Holland America Line. "Pacific Coastal" itineraries are four, five and six days and sail between San Diego and Vancouver . The four-day features a call at Avalon or Santa Barbara and the five-day visits San Francisco ; the six-day overnights in San Francisco .

and . The four-day features a call at or and the five-day visits ; the six-day overnights in . "Great Bear Rainforest" is seven days roundtrip from Seattle and calls at Ketchikan , Prince Rupert , Nanaimo (maiden call), and Victoria .

and calls at , , (maiden call), and . A four-day "California Retreat" sails roundtrip San Diego departing Oct. 21, 2025 , and calls at Ensenada , Avalon and Santa Barbara .

departing , and calls at , and . A four-day itinerary roundtrip from Vancouver departing April 29, 2026 , calls at Astoria and Victoria .

departing , calls at and . "Wine Country and Pacific Northwest" is from San Diego to Vancouver . The six-day cruise includes Victoria and San Francisco (overnight); the seven-day adds Avalon and Astoria , and extends the call in Victoria to a late-night departure.

to . The six-day cruise includes and (overnight); the seven-day adds and , and extends the call in to a late-night departure. "Classic California Coast" is seven days roundtrip from San Diego and calls at Avalon , San Francisco (overnight) and Ensenada .

Highlights of the 2025-2026 Mexico Season:

Book Back-to-Back Cruises with a Collectors' Voyage

Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Zaandam will sail a total of 15 Collectors' Voyages that combine back-to-back, nonrepeating itineraries that allow guests to explore the Pacific Coast, Mexico and even Hawaii in one seamless voyage. These Collectors' Voyages range between 14 and 29 days.

Have It All Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book select 2025-2026 Pacific Coast and Mexico cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi. Terms and conditions apply.

Restricted cruise-only fares for seven day cruises for 2025-2026 Pacific Coast and Mexico begin at $679, per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional. Visit hollandamerica.com for full details.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com .

Find Holland America Line on X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , Instagram and the Holland America Blog . You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com .

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

SOURCE Holland America Line