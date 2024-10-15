Holland America Line's 2026 Canada and New England Season Features More Cruises, Increased Port Visits and Added Overnights

Two ships offer extended season from April through October; New Legendary Voyage showcases natural grandeur of Canada, New England and Iceland

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is expanding its Canada and New England season in 2026 with more cruises, increased ports of call and added overnights. A new 28-day Legendary Voyage — "Canada, New England and Iceland" — is a highlight, taking guests to deeply explore the three regions, all from the convenient homeport of Boston.

From April through October, Zuiderdam and Volendam offer seven-day departures roundtrip from Boston, or between Boston and Montreal or Québec City, Canada. Volendam also sails 10- or 11-day itineraries that delve deeper into the Maritimes and include Newfoundland and New France.

Additionally, on June 20, 2026, guests can embark on a new 28-Day "Canada, New England and Iceland" Legendary Voyage aboard Volendam that takes guests north to ports like Portland, Maine, and Sydney, Nova Scotia, before sailing east to deeply explore seven ports in Iceland, followed by a westward return and four more ports of call in Atlantic Canada. The roundtrip-Boston voyage includes three overnight calls in St. John's, Newfoundland; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

"Our Canada and New England cruises are filled with culturally rich destinations, storybook settings, the beauty of the St. Lawrence and vibrant fall foliage later in the season," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. "We're also excited to offer guests the chance to add Iceland to their exploration of Canada and New England — the timeframe is perfect for those sailing on Volendam to take in the spectacular late sunsets and white nights, including during an overnight call in Reykjavik."

Throughout the season, 18 Canada and New England itineraries highlight the area's charming cities, delicious seafood, rich maritime history, stunning lighthouses and natural wonders. Nearly every itinerary calls either Québec City or Montreal—a gem of the province further Southwest on the St. Lawrence, reachable thanks to Holland America Line's perfectly midsized ships.

Immersive Regional Experiences

Guests sailing on any of Holland America Line's 2026 Canada and New England cruises will have the chance to further enrich their travels through experiences both on and off the ship.

Destination Dining brings authentic Canada and New England flavors on board, with local favorites served on the menus. Guests can savor Maine lobster, New England berries, Prince Edward Island mussels, North Atlantic cod, poutine and additional port-to-plate specialties. And immersive shore excursions like lobster boils and culinary walks in ports throughout the region give guests further opportunities to sample regional delicacies.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2026 Canada and New England cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Highlights of the 2026 Season:

NEW: A 28-day " Canada , New England and Iceland" Legendary Voyage departing June 20 on Volendam sails roundtrip from Boston . The cruise makes seven calls around Iceland , including an overnight at Reykjavik , and eight visits in Maine and Canada's Québec, Nova Scotia , and Newfoundland and Labrador provinces. Additional overnights include St. John's and Halifax in Canada .

A 28-day " , New England and Iceland" Legendary Voyage departing on Volendam sails roundtrip from . The cruise makes seven calls around , including an overnight at , and eight visits in and Québec, , and and provinces. Additional overnights include and in . Zuiderdam will sail a series of seven-day itineraries between Boston and Québec City or roundtrip Boston . Select dates have late-night departures from Québec City; Portland, Maine ; or Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island .

and Québec City or roundtrip . Select dates have late-night departures from Québec City; ; or . Volendam will cruise between Boston and Montreal or roundtrip from Boston on a series of four different seven-day itineraries.

and or roundtrip from Boston on a series of four different seven-day itineraries. Volendam also offers 10- and 11-day itineraries between Boston and Montreal or roundtrip from Montreal . Ports of call vary and include a combination of Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia ; Corner Brook , St. John's and St. Pierre , Newfoundland ; Saguenay and Québec City, Québec; Cap-aux-Meules , îles de la Madeleine; Saint John ; Charlottetown ; and Bar Harbor, Maine .

and or roundtrip from . Ports of call vary and include a combination of and ; , and , ; Saguenay and Québec City, Québec; , îles de la Madeleine; ; ; and . Volendam offers 13- and 14-day repositioning cruises along the Atlantic Coast between Montreal and Fort Lauderdale, Florida , or New York in May and September, respectively. Zuiderdam's 14-day repositioning cruises along the Atlantic Coast sail between Québec and Miami, Florida , in April and October.

and , or in May and September, respectively. Zuiderdam's 14-day repositioning cruises along the Atlantic Coast sail between Québec and , in April and October. Prices for 2026 Canada and New England sailings begin at $994 per person, inclusive of taxes and fees. For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

