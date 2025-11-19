Holland America Line's 2027-2028 Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific Season Features Deep Exploration from The Great Barrier Reef to Fiji

Guests can enjoy Legendary Voyages, new overnight stays and more than 100 wildlife and nature tours

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With longer cruises and new overnight stays in Australia and Fiji, Holland America Line launched its 2027-2028 Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific season. These itineraries, ranging from 14 to 35 days, promise deep immersion in the region's wonders, from vibrant coral reefs to dramatic volcanoes and bucket-list destinations like Bora Bora and New Zealand's Bay of Islands.

Westerdam sails in Sydney

Sailing from September 2027 through March 2028, three Holland America Line ships will sail these thoughtfully crafted routes, giving guests authentic access to some of the world's most sought-after locales. Highlights include overnight stays in Melbourne and Cairns, Australia, and Lautoka, Fiji — perfect for savoring local culture, cuisine and natural beauty at a relaxed pace.

"Whether guests want to experience the awe-inspiring beauty of Milford Sound, the crystal-clear waters of Fiji and the South Pacific, or encounter the region's iconic wildlife, we've designed this season to deliver the authentic experiences travelers are looking for," said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and revenue planning. "We've also added time for guests to linger longer with new overnight stays in Melbourne, Cairns and Lautoka — joining a growing list of ports in the region where we extend the experience beyond a single day."

Highlights of the season include Legendary Voyages that offer an immersive exploration of the region. These extended journeys provide a deeper, more meaningful experience, enabling travelers to appreciate the diverse landscapes and cultures of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Guests can enjoy enriching activities on board, such as themed events, regional cuisine and destination-inspired talks. Among these itineraries, the 26-Day Australia, Coral Sea & Fiji Legendary Voyage is a standout, visiting 14 ports across Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga and beyond. Travelers can snorkel vibrant coral reefs, explore traditional island villages, and unwind on pristine white-sand beaches while taking in the vibrant culture of each destination.

New Overnight Stays

This season introduces overnight stays in three vibrant ports — Melbourne, Cairns and Lautoka — giving guests more time to dive deeper into local culture, explore beyond the waterfront and connect with far-flung destinations in meaningful ways. In Melbourne, Australia's cultural capital, guests can stroll through chic cafés, browse world-class galleries, and explore the vibrant arts district. In Cairns, travelers enjoy extra time to snorkel among the colorful coral of the Great Barrier Reef or ride the scenic Kuranda Railway through lush, forested slopes. In Lautoka, guests can attend a traditional kava ceremony, experience natural spa therapy in a thermal mud pool and admire Hindu temples that reflect the island's diverse cultural fabric.

Wildlife Encounters & UNESCO Wonders

For guests passionate about the natural world and its diverse wildlife, there are more than 100 carefully selected tours available, offering a wide array of experiences. These range from immersive visits to active sheep farms to awe-inspiring explorations of glowworm grottos. Travelers can also try their luck at spotting the elusive fairy penguins in their natural habitats and delve into the remarkable biodiversity that characterizes the region. And with the chance to visit 13 UNESCO World Heritage sites — including the stunning lagoons of New Caledonia, the ancient Gondwana Rainforests of Australia and the world-renowned Sydney Opera House — every voyage ensures unforgettable moments and fosters meaningful connections with the environment and local cultures.

Destination Dining: A Taste of the Region

As part of the onboard experience, Holland America Line's Destination Dining program is designed to bring the authentic flavors of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific to life for its guests. On board, they can indulge in savory meat pies, delicate pavlovas, fresh New Zealand green-lipped mussels, an assortment of tropical fruits and local mahi-mahi.

Itinerary Highlights

26-Day Australia, Coral Sea & Fiji Legendary Voyage : sails aboard Westerdam, from Sydney, Australia, to Auckland, New Zealand, Jan. 4, 2028. Calls at 14 ports throughout the region, including overnight stays at Cairns and Lautoka. Guests will experience Australia's east coast, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga, with opportunities to snorkel vibrant reefs and discover sacred Māori sites.





sails aboard Westerdam, from Sydney, Australia, to Auckland, New Zealand, Jan. 4, 2028. Calls at 14 ports throughout the region, including overnight stays at Cairns and Lautoka. Guests will experience Australia's east coast, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga, with opportunities to snorkel vibrant reefs and discover sacred Māori sites. 35-Day Hawaii, Tahiti & Marquesas Legendary Voyage : sails aboard Zaandam, Oct. 14, 2027, or Koningsdam, Feb. 19, 2028 — both roundtrip from San Diego, California. Zandaam calls at 13 ports, including a late-night departure from Bora Bora and overnights in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Papeete, Tahiti. Koningsdam visits 10 ports, featuring overnight calls at Honolulu; Raiatea and Moorea, French Polynesia; and a combined overnight and late-night departure in Papeete.





sails aboard Zaandam, Oct. 14, 2027, or Koningsdam, Feb. 19, 2028 — both roundtrip from San Diego, California. Zandaam calls at 13 ports, including a late-night departure from Bora Bora and overnights in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Papeete, Tahiti. Koningsdam visits 10 ports, featuring overnight calls at Honolulu; Raiatea and Moorea, French Polynesia; and a combined overnight and late-night departure in Papeete. 34-Day Legendary South Pacific Crossing : sails aboard Westerdam, Sept. 19, 2027, from Seattle to Sydney. Calls at 14 ports including an overnight at Honolulu and Papeete.





sails aboard Westerdam, Sept. 19, 2027, from Seattle to Sydney. Calls at 14 ports including an overnight at Honolulu and Papeete. 14-Day Australia & New Zealand : sails aboard Westerdam between Sydney and Auckland. Guests can choose from seven departures, including a Thanksgiving holiday cruise. Calls include Melbourne and the New Zealand ports of Lyttleton (Christchurch), Picton, Tauranga, Napier, Wellington and Port Chalmers (Dunedin). Select itineraries include scenic cruising in Milford Sound.





sails aboard Westerdam between Sydney and Auckland. Guests can choose from seven departures, including a Thanksgiving holiday cruise. Calls include Melbourne and the New Zealand ports of Lyttleton (Christchurch), Picton, Tauranga, Napier, Wellington and Port Chalmers (Dunedin). Select itineraries include scenic cruising in Milford Sound. 14-Day New Zealand Discovery : sails aboard Westerdam, Feb. 13, 2028, roundtrip from Sydney. Calls at eight ports in New Zealand and includes scenic cruising in Milford Sound.





sails aboard Westerdam, Feb. 13, 2028, roundtrip from Sydney. Calls at eight ports in New Zealand and includes scenic cruising in Milford Sound. 16-Day South Australia Discovery Holiday : sails aboard Westerdam, Dec. 19, 2027, roundtrip from Sydney. Guests can relax, recharge and reconnect with family and friends while enjoying festive decorations, celebratory meals and favorite traditions like a tree-lighting ceremony, Holiday Nutcracker Tea and more. Includes calls at nine ports in Australia, including late-night calls at Philip Island and Hobart, as well as an overnight stay at Melbourne.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2027-2028 Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when these cruises open for sale. Guests must book these cruises by Feb. 16, 2026, to receive the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.

