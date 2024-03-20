Holland America Line's 'Anniversary Sale' Features Reduced Fares, Onboard Credit, and Free Third and Fourth Guests

'Anniversary Sale' runs through April 30 on cruises from March 2024 through May 2025

SEATTLE, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is celebrating its 151st Anniversary with a special "Anniversary Sale" running from March 20 through April 30, 2024. The offer features up to 45% off cruise fares, onboard credits up to $300 per stateroom, 50% reduced deposits, and free third and fourth guests when traveling in the same stateroom.

The Anniversary Sale includes cruises on all 11 ships, with itineraries ranging from four to 56 days in length. All of Holland America Line's global destinations are part of the offer: Alaska cruises and Cruisetours, northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Canada/New England, Australia/New Zealand, South America/Antarctica, the Pacific Coast, Hawaii, Tahiti, Panama Canal, Mexico and Asia. Collectors' Voyages, which combine two back-to-back, non-repeating itineraries, also are included in the sale.

"As we complete a full year celebrating 150 years as a cruise line, our Anniversary Sale is a way to thank guests for being a part of our history with incredible savings on nearly all of our cruises," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. "Guests appreciate the onboard spending money, while reduced deposits make it easier to plan a vacation that can be more than a year away. Free third and fourth guests is ideal for families and friends looking to travel together."

Anniversary Sale Combines with 'Have It All' Premium Fare

The Anniversary Sale is combinable with Holland America Line's popular "Have it All" premium fare, adding even more value to taking a cruise vacation. When booking with Have It All, in addition to the Anniversary Sale savings, guests also receive four high-value amenities included in the fare: shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining, and a Wi-Fi Surf Package.

Onboard Credit Good for Dining, Shore Excursions and More

Guests who book an Anniversary Sale cruise receive up to a $300 per stateroom onboard credit (depending on stateroom category and length of cruise). The credit can be used for a variety of amenities, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases, beverages, photography and more.

Free Third or Fourth Guests on Select Cruises

Whether bringing the history of Europe to life for the kids or taking a girls' getaway to the Caribbean, third and fourth guests cruise for free on select departures when traveling in the same stateroom. This makes a family getaway or friends' vacation even more affordable.

Hundreds of cruises and Alaska Cruisetours are included in the Anniversary Sale. Example departures:

Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional. The Anniversary Sale is not valid on cruises three days or less or Grand Voyages. Visit hollandamerica.com for full terms and conditions.

