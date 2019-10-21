Holland America Line's Mainstage Showcases New Touring Shows the Step One Dance Company, Postmodern Jukebox and Cantaré

Holland America Line's innovative Music Walk also is expanding to three more ships by spring 2020. Music Walk offers venues with distinct musical genres: classical and chamber music, chart-topping hits, rhythm and blues and classic rock.

"Cruisers are looking for top-quality performances and variety in their evening entertainment and with our new Mainstage touring line-up and the standing-room-only Music Walk, we have something for everyone," said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. "Whether you spend the entire evening in one place or hop from venue to venue, memorable performances from world-class musicians will fill your journey with the best live music at sea."

Throughout the year, Step One Dance Company, Postmodern Jukebox and Cantaré will tour select ships in Holland America Line's fleet.

Postmodern Jukebox — Bringing a Vintage Style Sound to Modern Music

Postmodern Jukebox is known for transforming modern hits into vintage soul, doo-wop and roaring 20s jazz renditions that are as popular as the originals. Holland America Line features its own iteration of this musical collective that rotates among select ships performing two shows that can only be seen on board the premium cruise line. "Bandstand" features modern hits performed as if they were recorded in the 50s & 60s. "Speakeasy" reimagines today's songs as standards from the 20s & 30s.

Step One Dance Company — A Transcendent Dance Experience

Innovative and exciting, Step One Dance Company brings a multimedia approach to entertainment with performances that marry vivid imagery with contemporary choreography. Step One Dance Company, comprised of six elite dancers, presents works from notable choreographers who have blended high-caliber dance with technology to create three unique shows.

"Humanity" is a vibrant and energetic exploration of the human spirit though dance and music. Utilizing state-of-the-art theater projection systems to add a new dimension to dance, the show immerses guests in a dazzling compilation of segments that are a feast for the senses as performers interact with dynamic visuals on the floor and walls. "Resonance" fuses movement and sound as the dancers interact with imagery of musical instruments. "Stages" is a three-act ballet featuring three couples in three different stages of their relationship, fusing contemporary dance with a brilliant backdrop told by three unique styles of dance.

Cantaré — A Quartet of Pop Vocalists is Latest Addition to the Fleet

In 2020 Holland America Line welcomes the return of Cantaré, a male, pop vocal group who perform intricate harmonies. Cantaré will perform two concerts. "I'm Your Man" features songs by some of the most popular male artists of all time, and "Classics" covers timeless songs from every era.

Performances From the Most Authentic Live Music Experiences at Sea

At Music Walk, memorable performances from world-class musicians fill each cruise with an unforgettable rhythm from four distinct genres with Lincoln Center Stage, Billboard Onboard, B.B. King's Blues Club and Rolling Stone Rock Room. Guests can spend time in one place or enjoy several venues over the course of the night.

Through spring 2020, Holland America Line is adding the chamber music of Lincoln Center Stage and chart-topping hits of Billboard Onboard to Amsterdam, Volendam and Zaandam, while on Rotterdam, Billboard Onboard joins Lincoln Center Stage, which debuted earlier this year on the ship.

Beyond the Touring Companies

Enriching and engaging Holland America Line exclusives also take center stage, such as the BBC Earth Experiences live show "Planet Earth II in Concert."

