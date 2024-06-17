Holland America Line's McKinley Chalet Rolls Out New Menus as the Denali-Based Resort Achieves Sustainable Seafood Certification

Authentic Alaska specialties now available in two Alaska Cruisetour restaurants along with new Denali Square visitor offerings

SEATTLE, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests enjoying Alaska Cruisetours with Holland America Line will experience something new this summer when they stay at McKinley Chalet Resort located at the gates of Denali National Park. The food and beverage team at the immersive lodge has just completed a menu transformation for its two on-site restaurants. Additionally, McKinley Chalet Resort has received Marine Stewardship Council certification, one of the most significant achievements within seafood sustainability that ensures guests are served fresh, locally sourced sustainable seafood.

McKinley Chalet Resort Offers Guests an Unforgettable Alaskan Experience

Nestled on the shores of the Nenana River and just moments from the entrance to Denali National Park, Holland America Line's McKinley Chalet Resort offers guests a unique blend of adventure and relaxation. At the bustling center of this 60-acre haven is Denali Square, a vibrant hub and serene retreat designed to enhance the Alaskan experience for all visitors. It is a picturesque locale filled with restaurants, outdoor fire pits and live entertainment.

Seafood Certification Stakes Its Claim at McKinley Chalet Resort

In June 2024, McKinley Chalet Resort received Marine Stewardship Council certification, one of the most credible standards worldwide for certified seafood. The resort's accreditation comes on the heels of Holland America Line becoming the first global cruise line to receive Marine Stewardship Council certification earlier this year. The distinguished certification takes Holland America Line's Global Fresh Fish Program to the next level, underscoring the brand's commitment to serving guests the highest-quality seafood that is sourced sustainably.

"We are proud to extend our promise of fresh, sustainable fish beyond our ships to our guests on Cruisetours visiting Denali," said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. "Our culinary team at McKinley Chalet Resort has done a wonderful job furthering our industry-leading program with this certification and creating inspiring fresh seafood dishes in our restaurants."

Refreshed Menus Debut at McKinley Chalet Resort

Holland America Line's food and beverage team has also refreshed the menus at McKinley Chalet Resort's two popular on-site restaurants: Karstens Public House and Canyon Steakhouse. This Alaska season, Karstens Public House introduced changes to its lunch and dinner offerings, while Canyon Steakhouse revamped its dinner menu. The new menus are comprised of dishes featuring authentic Alaska specialties made with fresh local ingredients.

Karstens now offers a menu for small plates in its outdoor area in Denali Square, allowing guests to enjoy a quick drink and some snacks while taking in the majestic views or live music. Sample refreshed menu items include:

Marine Stewardship Council Certified Fresh Alaska Halibut – Canyon Steakhouse

Steamed Mussels – Canyon Steakhouse

Smoked Salmon Chowder – Canyon Steakhouse

Steakhouse Burger – Canyon Steakhouse

Seafood Queso Dip – Karstens Public House

Asparagus Fries – Karstens Public House

Fuji Apple & Bacon Slab Salad – Karstens Public House

Alder Grilled Sockeye Salmon – Karstens Public House

Additional McKinley Chalet Resort Offerings

Live Music and New Outdoor Bar: Denali Square features live music every evening, offering a perfect backdrop for relaxation and socializing. To complement these nightly performances, the resort is introducing a new portable outdoor bar, Denali Square Bar, where guests can enjoy refreshing beverages and snacks while soaking in the midnight sun.

Denali Square Bar, where guests can enjoy refreshing beverages and snacks while soaking in the midnight sun. A Taste of Holland America Line's Premium Gin: Guests can now enjoy Holland America Line's exclusive De Lijn Gin at bars and restaurants across McKinley Chalet Resort.

Guests can now enjoy Holland America Line's exclusive De Lijn Gin at bars and restaurants across McKinley Chalet Resort. "Life in Denali" Educational Talks: In partnership with Denali Educational Center, McKinley Chalet Resort is now hosting weekly "Life in Denali" educational talks. These 45-minute programs, held in the Denali Square amphitheater, provide guests with fascinating insights into the natural wonders and wildlife of Denali.

In partnership with Denali Educational Center, McKinley Chalet Resort is now hosting weekly "Life in Denali" educational talks. These 45-minute programs, held in the Denali Square amphitheater, provide guests with fascinating insights into the natural wonders and wildlife of Denali. Alaska Artist in Residence Program: McKinley Chalet Resort's Alaska Artist in Residence program showcases the talents of local artists, providing guests with the opportunity to engage with and appreciate Alaska's unique arts community.

McKinley Chalet Resort's Alaska Artist in Residence program showcases the talents of local artists, providing guests with the opportunity to engage with and appreciate Alaska's unique arts community. Nightly Nature Walks and S'mores by the Firepits: Guests can enjoy guided nightly nature walks to explore the beauty of Denali's landscape under the evening sky followed by s'mores at the resort's firepits.

Guests can enjoy guided nightly nature walks to explore the beauty of Denali's landscape under the evening sky followed by s'mores at the resort's firepits. Family-Friendly Scavenger Hunts: Families can embark on fun-filled scavenger hunts designed especially for kids to explore the resort grounds and create lasting memories.

Holland America Line Cruisetours

Holland America Line's award-winning Cruisetours combine an Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali. Holland America is the only cruise line that extends those tours into the Yukon. All Denali Cruisetours include a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise featuring Glacier Bay, plus either College Fjord or Hubbard Glacier, the Inside Passage, and up to three nights at McKinley Chalet Resort.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

