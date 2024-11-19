Holland America Line's New Onboard Cooking Shows Bring Regional Cuisine from Port to Stage

Return of popular live food demos include recipes to be served later in the Dining Room for immersive culinary experience

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's renowned culinary program takes the stage onboard with new, cooking shows that spotlight regional culinary specialties and locally sourced seafood from the cruise line's Global Fresh Fish Program.

Co-hosted by each ship's executive chef and cruise & travel director, the demonstrations are fleetwide and occur at least twice per seven-day sailings and more often on longer itineraries.

"We are thrilled to bring back a favorite tradition that is among our most popular enrichment activities." Post this (PRNewsfoto/Holland America Line)

Guests can learn cooking techniques and the culinary history of the region from the executive chef, with the opportunity to taste the dishes in the Dining Room that evening. Guests also will be able to take a copy of the recipes home to make in the comfort of their own kitchen for friends and family.

"We are thrilled to bring back a favorite tradition that is among our most popular enrichment activities. Our new cooking shows are all about connecting guests to the culinary culture of the region they're visiting with a fun and attainable experience," said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and room division for Holland America Line. "We're being purposeful in ensuring our guests can take a piece of the immersive traveling experience home with them after the cruise ends."

Cooking Show Recipes by Region

Cooking Shows on Asia-bound voyages include different recipes than those in the Caribbean or Alaska, as each show will focus on the current destination. Several of the cooking shows will feature Holland America Line's Global Fresh Fish program, with recipes using fresh fish sourced from a nearby port.

Dishes prepared during the shows include:

Alaska : Barbecue Salmon Bowl; Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl.





Barbecue Salmon Bowl; Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl. Australia / New Zealand : Panko Crusted Australian Flathead; Australian Bass with Orange Vermouth Sauce; Coral Trout with Porcini and Bacon; Seared Yellow Fin Bream.





Panko Crusted Australian Flathead; Australian Bass with Orange Vermouth Sauce; with Porcini and Bacon; Seared Yellow Fin Bream. Asia : Red Snapper Coconut Curry and Vegetables; Crumbed Miso Sesame Lamb Chops; Teriyaki Salmon Bowl with Cauliflower Rice; Mongolian Barbecue Lamb Chops; Macadamia Crusted Grouper; Japanese Pork Katsue with Curry Sauce; Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl; Pan Seared Honey Sake Barramundi.





Red Snapper Coconut Curry and Vegetables; Crumbed Miso Sesame Lamb Chops; Teriyaki Salmon Bowl with Cauliflower Rice; Mongolian Barbecue Lamb Chops; Macadamia Crusted Grouper; Japanese Pork Katsue with Curry Sauce; Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl; Pan Seared Honey Sake Barramundi. Caribbean : Bahamian Grouper with Bacon Grits; Grilled Seabass Tacos with Spicy Slaw and Lime Crema; Crusted Rockfish with Cou-Cou & Coconut Shrimp Bisque.





Bahamian Grouper with Bacon Grits; Grilled Seabass Tacos with Spicy Slaw and Lime Crema; Crusted Rockfish with Cou-Cou & Coconut Shrimp Bisque. Hawaii : Macadamia Crusted Grouper; Kauai-Style Poke; Lomi-Lomi Salmon ; Seared Opah with Mango Avocado Relish.





Macadamia Crusted Grouper; Kauai-Style Poke; ; Seared Opah with Mango Avocado Relish. South Pacific: Japanese Pork Katsu with Curry Sauce; Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl; Macadamia Crusted Grouper; Lomi-Lomi Salmon ; Crackling Pork Ceviche; Huli Huli Chicken.





Japanese Pork Katsu with Curry Sauce; Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl; Macadamia Crusted Grouper; ; Crackling Pork Ceviche; Huli Huli Chicken. South America : Seared Grouper with Chilean Salsa; Grilled Shrimp with Chimichurri and Polenta; Braised Short Rib Empanadas; Peruvian Half Roasted Chicken.





Seared Grouper with Chilean Salsa; Grilled Shrimp with Chimichurri and Polenta; Braised Short Rib Empanadas; Peruvian Half Roasted Chicken. Mexico : Blackened Tuna Oaxaca-Style; Grouper with Rice Pilaf and Salsa Picante; Grilled Seabass Tacos with Spicy Slaw and Lime Crema.

The new cooking shows are the latest in entertainment, culinary and beverage enhancements onboard Holland America Line ships. Other recent enhancements include the introduction of the cruise line's first-ever branded sparkling wine and a refreshed Pinnacle Grill Menu that features regionally inspired local flavors.

Find Holland America Line on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

SOURCE Holland America Line