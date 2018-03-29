Holland America Line's Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season

Additionally, for the fifth consecutive season each strikeout thrown by a Seattle Mariners pitcher during a home game earns a donation from the cruise line to Seattle Children's Hospital Uncompensated Care Fund under the Holland America Line K's for Kids program. To date, Holland America Line has donated more than $100,000 to Seattle Children's Hospital Uncompensated Care Fund through the program.

"As Seattle's Hometown Cruise Line we value partners who share our commitment to being a good corporate citizen and giving back, and together with the Seattle Mariners we have positively affected many different areas of the community," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "It's been a grand slam relationship with the Mariners, and we're excited for another season of working together on and off the field."

For the past eight years, Holland America Line and the Mariners have maintained a partnership that in addition to a corporate sponsorship has included community-based programs. The cruise line will continue to sponsor Get Well Tours with visits to area hospitals by Mariners players as well as K's for Kids and the Salute to Those Who Serve recognition events.

Holland America Line K's for Kids Donation Program

Under the Holland America Line K's for Kids program, for each strikeout recorded by a Mariners pitcher at a home game throughout the season, the cruise line will make a cash donation to Seattle Children's Hospital Uncompensated Care Fund. In 2017, the cruise line recognized the Mariners strikeouts by presenting a check to Seattle Children's Hospital for $25,000 on Fan Appreciation Night.

Salute to Those Who Serve Military Program

At 26 Mariners home games this season, the Salute to Those Who Serve program will honor some of the men and women from various branches of the United States military. During Friday and Sunday games, a member of the military (active, reserve, veteran or retired) is recognized on-field for his or her service to our country. Each honoree will receive four tickets and one parking pass to the game. Holland America Line is the presenting sponsor of this program.

Holland America Line Get Well Tours

Holland America Line is the presenting sponsor of the Seattle Mariners Get Well Tours, which includes visits to area hospitals by Mariners players and the Mariner Moose. During these visits children receive photos, autographs and a Holland America Line branded sports bag filled with Mariners- and baseball-related items such as replica baseballs and a stuffed Moose.

Holland America Line Fan Appreciation Night

Holland America Line also is the presenting sponsor of the annual Fan Appreciation Night celebration at Safeco Field. Traditionally the final Friday home game of each season, Fan Appreciation Night celebrates the community support by loyal Mariners fans with prize drawings throughout the game. As part of its sponsorship, Holland America Line provides cruise giveaways at the F.A.N.

"Holland America Line has been a tremendous collaborator over the past eight years, making it possible to support a variety of outreach programs in our community," said Joe Chard, vice president corporate business and community relations for the Seattle Mariners. "As Seattle's Major League Baseball team, we look forward to spending another season partnering with Seattle's Hometown Cruise Line to make a positive impact locally."

Holland America Line also is the presenting sponsor of the seventh-inning stretch, as well as the named sponsor for the Seattle Mariners team poster giveaway and of each of the 10 home stands on radio broadcasts and stadium billboards. Attendees can look for Holland America Line signage in Power Alley and on the video board during Fan Grams.

